The barn conversion is set in open countryside and comes with seven bedrooms and, along with the fishing pond, it has extensive landscaped gardens and an enclosed paddock. Fine & Country Ribble Valley, which is marketing the property say there is room to create a separate annexe.

The home as it stands extends to 4,400sqft and on the ground floor there is a reception hall, cloakroom/W.C., a snug, sitting room, dining room, conservatory, dining kitchen, utility room, side entrance hall and an inner hall. On the first floor, there is a galleried landing, main bedroom with ensuite bathroom, six further bedrooms and two house bathrooms

Outside there is a flagged and cobbled frontage including flowerbeds, a large enclosed private driveway with parking for several vehicles. An integral double garage, which is used as a games room with access through to two store rooms, would convert to an annexe.

Gone fishing

There are also extensive landscaped gardens, the enclosed paddock, generous parking areas and the unusually large private pond stocked with a variety of coarse fish and to the southern far boundary of the garden is a portion of Lumb Mill Beck.

The gardens extend to more than three acres and include lawns, colourful well-stocked flowerbeds, a variety of trees and bushes plus pebbled beds and rockeries. There are various stone flagged sitting out areas, along with vegetable and soft fruit gardens. There are also woodlands and an orchard, two greenhouses and a garden shed with an adjacent log store.

Surrounded by glorious open countryside, the property is within walking distance of local shops, amenities, and services found in the neighbouring villages of Cross Hills and Glusburn. These villages also offer excellent primary and secondary schools.

Additionally, the towns of Skipton, Keighley, Colne, and Ilkley are about twenty minutes drive by car. The major business hubs of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire are easily accessible and there is a bus service connecting to Skipton and Keighley, while nearby villages of Steeton and Cononley have railway stations providing regular daily services to Skipton, Bradford and Leeds.