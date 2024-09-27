For sale: beautiful village home that was built to last

Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale

Property and Interiors Editor

Published 27th Sep 2024, 02:00 BST
They don’t make them like they used to springs to mind when viewing Lane House, a former vicarage constructed in 1694 from traditional red brick. The property, sensitively updated over the years, is still going strong and retains an abundance of original features.

The house sits in the village of Burneston, near Bedale, and on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales. The 3,466 sq ft home is set over four floors. There is a tanked cellar with three rooms, a large kitchen with walk-in larder and a family room featuring beams originally taken from a ship. Across the hallway is a snug and a study.

The second floor has three double bedrooms and a bathroom as does the third floor. Outside, there is parking, sheds, a double garage and workshop plus beautiful gardens with a courtyard, lawns, terraces, a wildlife pond, an Italianate garden with fish pond and seating amongst the wisteria and clematis. Lane House is for sale at £800,000 with www.robinjessop.co.uk.

The house from the rear shows how spacious it is

1. Big and beautiful

The house from the rear shows how spacious it is

The house is in the village of Burneston, near Bedale, on the border of the Yorkshire Dales National Park

2. From the frony

The house is in the village of Burneston, near Bedale, on the border of the Yorkshire Dales National Park

The dining with beamed ceiling is large with plenty of space for all

3. Original features and fine dining

The dining with beamed ceiling is large with plenty of space for all

The dining kitchen in beautiful blues

4. What's cooking?

The dining kitchen in beautiful blues

