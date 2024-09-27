The house sits in the village of Burneston, near Bedale, and on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales. The 3,466 sq ft home is set over four floors. There is a tanked cellar with three rooms, a large kitchen with walk-in larder and a family room featuring beams originally taken from a ship. Across the hallway is a snug and a study.
The second floor has three double bedrooms and a bathroom as does the third floor. Outside, there is parking, sheds, a double garage and workshop plus beautiful gardens with a courtyard, lawns, terraces, a wildlife pond, an Italianate garden with fish pond and seating amongst the wisteria and clematis. Lane House is for sale at £800,000 with www.robinjessop.co.uk.
