For sale: charming cottage in an idyllic rural hamlet on the Dales Way

This charming cottage is in the idyllic rural hamlet of Oughtershaw on the Dales Way. The property, which is in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, is packed with character and original features, including beamed ceilings and mullion windows.

It has a dining kitchen with multi-fuel stove, a sitting room, also with a multi-fuel stove, and a snug/office with glazed doors onto a cottage garden that leads down to the beck.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms. The main bedroom has an ensuite and the second has built-in storage and overlooks the garden.There is also a house bathroom.

Outside, is a large private parking area. Wilman and Lodge estate agents, say: “This home combines the charm of traditional Yorkshire architecture with the comforts of modern living, making it an ideal countryside home or lucrative holiday let.”

The property is on the market for £349,950, tel: 01535 636238.

Fancy walking out and seeing this view

1. Walks from the doorstep

The sitting room with wood-burning stove

2. Bright and cosy

Another aspect of the sitting room, which is full of natural light.

3. Another view

The large kitchen with plenty of storage and a pine dining table

4. What's cooking?

