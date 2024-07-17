For sale: chocolate box cottage with a barn and fabulous interiors in sought after Yorkshire village

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When they bought Apple Blossom cottage, it was in need of updating and they have done the property proud, installing central heating, insulation, laying slate tiles and wood flooring and investing in a new kitchen and bathroom, along with other major improvements all carried out with great care and attention.

All the work has been carried out with due deference to the age of this Grade II-listed building.

Nicola, a gifted artist and illustrator with a passion for interiors, has used her creativity to great effect.

She says: “The work has been done gradually since we bought it in 2012 and we have used it as a second home for family and friends..

“I love a mix of old and new and I enjoy renovating furniture but I also took a lot of care to look at the usefulness of what we were doing so there are shelves and cupboards and lots of storage.”

Outside has also been beautifully thought out with a landscaped garden and a barn/garage that has potential for a mezzanine.

The property would make a lovely permanent home or a holiday home and there is an option to buy the contents.

Constructed circa 1800, the property features oak ceiling beams, cottage doors with wrought-iron door furniture, window seats and two working fireplaces.

There are two good sized reception rooms and a kitchen with a brand new range cooker and induction hob, a Butler sink, fitted units and integrated appliances. A stable door opens to the external store/boot room with power and light.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms with good ceiling heights rising into the roof space, both south facing. The bathroom has newly fitted sanitary ware including a bath with shower over and a heated towel rail.

Outside, Apple Blossom Cottage has an enclosed garden, walled to two sides and it is landscaped with three terraces, connected by flights of stone steps.

There is an elegant glass balustrade, raised beds planted with colourful perennials and a high wall on the western boundary adorned with colourful climbers.

The 45 ft-long stone barn is an attached building with power and light and a sliding garage door.

Thornton-le-Dale is an idyllic village on the doorstep of Dalby Forest. Along with its beck and village green, the village has a host of amenities including independent shops, cafés, restaurants, pubs and a primary school, sports facilities and a bus service.

