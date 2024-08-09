For sale: Dales cottage close to nature including red squirrels in the beautful Raydale Valley

The property has a hall, lounge, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, a utility, shower room, four double bedrooms, an en-suite and a bathroom and attached store. Outside, there is parking, gardens, a small paddock and a timber workshop.

Served by two separate heating systems, the property could be split into a three-bedroom house with a one-bedroom annexe. The cottage also has full-fibre broadband offering ultrafast speeds of up to 1800 Mbps.

The area is rich in wildlife including red squirrel, curlew and lapwing and the house is opposite Marsett Rigg SSSI, with its native meadow plants including orchids.

There are walks from the door and the area is popular with cyclists. The property is on the market for £650,000 with Norman F. Brown, Leyburn.

1 . Looking back Looking onto the house from the garden

2 . Wonderful setting The property is in Marsett and is surrounded by nature

3 . Contemporary meets olde worlde A sitting room with plenty of space for all

4 . Beam me up Another sitting room carefully arranged to show off the period features