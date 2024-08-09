For sale: Dales cottage close to nature including red squirrels in the beautful Raydale Valley

Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale

Property and Interiors Editor

Published 9th Aug 2024, 04:00 GMT
Green Head Cottage in Marsett sits on a private half-acre site in the beautiful Raydale valley, which is in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, close to Lake Semerwater, Bainbridge and Hawes.

The property has a hall, lounge, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, a utility, shower room, four double bedrooms, an en-suite and a bathroom and attached store. Outside, there is parking, gardens, a small paddock and a timber workshop.

Served by two separate heating systems, the property could be split into a three-bedroom house with a one-bedroom annexe. The cottage also has full-fibre broadband offering ultrafast speeds of up to 1800 Mbps.

The area is rich in wildlife including red squirrel, curlew and lapwing and the house is opposite Marsett Rigg SSSI, with its native meadow plants including orchids.

There are walks from the door and the area is popular with cyclists. The property is on the market for £650,000 with Norman F. Brown, Leyburn.

Looking onto the house from the garden

1. Looking back

Looking onto the house from the garden Photo: Norman H. Brown

Photo Sales
The property is in Marsett and is surrounded by nature

2. Wonderful setting

The property is in Marsett and is surrounded by nature Photo: Norman H. Brown

Photo Sales
A sitting room with plenty of space for all

3. Contemporary meets olde worlde

A sitting room with plenty of space for all Photo: Norman H. Brown

Photo Sales
Another sitting room carefully arranged to show off the period features

4. Beam me up

Another sitting room carefully arranged to show off the period features Photo: Norman H. Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Yorkshire Dales
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice