For sale: fabulous barn conversion with rural views and a stable block plus two exceptional garden rooms

It’s easy to see why they chose the location, which boasts stunning rural views over to Stoodley Pike. The property has a plant room, entrance hall, W.C., a fabulous kitchen/dining room with walk-in pantry and Everhot stove.
There is also a living room with multi-fuel stove and a utility room on this level, along with a series of windows and glazed patio doors that make the most of the views. An oak and glass staircase leads upstairs where there is walk-in storage. The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and vanity room plus an ensuite and there two further ensuite bedrooms.
Outside, there is a stable block with two large looseboxes which benefit from automatic waterers and rubber mat flooring, two pony boxes, a large hay storage area and a wall mounted electric shower useful for horse washing. The stable block has ethernet and power supply throughout.
Also outside are storage rooms plus a garden room and garden office with ethernet connections. The property is on the market for £895,000 with Reeds Rains Hebden Bridge.