For sale: fabulous barn conversion with rural views and a stable block plus two exceptional garden rooms

This detached Grade II listed barn on Grey Stone Lane, Todmorden, comes with 3.5 acres of land and has been beautifully converted into a super stylish home by the owners.

It’s easy to see why they chose the location, which boasts stunning rural views over to Stoodley Pike. The property has a plant room, entrance hall, W.C., a fabulous kitchen/dining room with walk-in pantry and Everhot stove.

There is also a living room with multi-fuel stove and a utility room on this level, along with a series of windows and glazed patio doors that make the most of the views. An oak and glass staircase leads upstairs where there is walk-in storage. The main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and vanity room plus an ensuite and there two further ensuite bedrooms.

Outside, there is a stable block with two large looseboxes which benefit from automatic waterers and rubber mat flooring, two pony boxes, a large hay storage area and a wall mounted electric shower useful for horse washing. The stable block has ethernet and power supply throughout.

Also outside are storage rooms plus a garden room and garden office with ethernet connections. The property is on the market for £895,000 with Reeds Rains Hebden Bridge.

This barn has been beautifully and thoughtfully converted and is in a rural location with easy access to Todmorden and its railway station

Beautiful barn conversion

The kitchen has large patio doors and windows to the front overlooking the garden. It also comes with an EVERHOT oven with mirrored splashback and integrated Bosch dishwasher and microwave plus a large wine rack and space for American fridge freezer.

Eye catching kitchen

The sitting room withstone fire surround and hearth inset with a multi-fuel Clearview stove. Glazed doors lead out to a raised patio area.

And relax!

The landing with beams and trusses on show

A perfect landing

