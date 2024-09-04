For sale: fabulous home with sea views and beach access between Whitby and Sandsend

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bulk of the properties for sale are in the bustling heart of Whitby, where parking can be an issue and crowds dominate in spring and summer. Uninterrupted sea views from the windows are also few and far between.

As for Sandsend, it too is very busy in peak holiday season with limited parking, and homes in this idyllic village rarely come up for sale.

The ideal home for those who value peace and quiet would be positioned between the two places and that very rare property has just come onto the market in a location that is simply sublime.

Sitting out

The house is set high on Mulgrave Road, close to the golf club and with direct access to the sandy beach. It is also walking distance to Whitby town centre and Sandsend via the sands or road.

Little wonder that Mark Prince snapped when it came on the market in 2017, though the house bears little resemblance to its former self thanks to a sensational redesign that has made the most of the sea views and blessed the house with exceptional interiors.

He invested in a great architect, the late Mike McCabe, and was patient enough to wait for planning permission while taking time to find the right builder.

“When the house came up for sale it was only on the market for a day or two before I bought it. It was the location that made me buy the house and the project took a couple of years altogether. It was finished in 2019,” says York based Mark.

The open plan living space

“It’s all about the sea view and the location. It’s away from the hustle and bustle here so it’s very quiet but it’s just a 25 minute walk along the beach or on the road to both Sandsend and the centre of Whitby.”

He and his family and friends have enjoyed the house immensely and the sale is for a common reason why many second home owners eventually say goodbye with heavy hearts.

Having a second home can mean that you feel tied to holidaying in one place, particularly if you have invested heavily in it. If you do forsake it to travel elsewhere then you feel it’s a shame not to use it.

For those who work at home, are retired or who will get maximum use from a second property, this house is a dream home and Mark is also open to selling some of the stylish furniture.

The garden leading to the beach

The contemporary property has almost 2,400 square feet of stylish lateral living space and within this there is an entrance hall, a large living/dining/family kitchen, W.C., a bathroom, a primary bedroom with dressing room and an ensuite and large balcony.

There are three further luxurious bedrooms, one with an ensuite and a Velux balcony. Outside, there is a garage, parking and large gardens that lead down to the beach and the sea.