The traditional Yorkshire longhouse has been added to over the years whilst retaining a wealth of original features and is one of just three properties on a private road.

It is, say selling agents Fisher Hopper, “Brimming with potential and including outhouses and stables, the possibilities for Middle Scales are enormous.”

The farmhouse has a dining room with inglenook and multi-fuel stove, a kitchen/diner with Aga, a utility room, cellar, sitting room, snug, office, cloakroom and boot room on the ground floor. On the first floor, there is a bathroom, main bedroom with dressing room and ensuite, a second ensuite bedroom and three further bedrooms.

The property also has an attached barn that provides dry storage or with planning permission could be converted into an annex or incorporated into the main house. There is garage, a front garden plus a rear garden.

The farmhouse comes with a substantial timber stable block with water, light and power offering stabling for three horses. There is also a concrete stable yard with direct access on to bridal way.

The nearest village is well-served Ingleton, wich has a strong community and a range of bars, pubs and shops. The village has a good primary school and is in the catchment for both Settle College and QES, Kirkby Lonsdale. Trains can be caught at Ribblehead Station, just 10 minutes away.

Middle Scales is on the market for £955,000 with www.fisherhopper.com

1 . Incredible views The property comes with views of Ingleborough, Whernside and the Ribblehead viaduct Photo: Fisher Hopper Photo Sales

2 . Stabling for horses The property comes with a stable yard with access to a network of bridleways Photo: Fisher Hopper Photo Sales

3 . Cosy kitchen The kitchen with oil-fired Aga Photo: Fisher Hopper Photo Sales