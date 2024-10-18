For sale: Gorgeous cottage at a tempting price in Kirkbymoorside home to TVs Yorkshire Auction House

Anvil Cottage has a sunny, south facing position on Kirk Forge, a small private driveway located through an arched access off Piercy End. Currently run as a successful holiday cottage the property would be well suited as an investment property but would equally make a lovely, stylish home ideal for full time occupation.

Thoroughly modernised and well-presented throughout the cottage has 716 square feet of accommodation. On the ground floor there is generous dining kitchen with modern white units and a front facing sitting room. On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a shower room. EState agents Cundalls says: “The property sits in a pleasant and sheltered position with a raised paved patio area to the immediate front, with enough space for a table and chair set and tubs of flowers.”