For sale: Gorgeous cottage at a tempting price in Kirkbymoorside home to TVs Yorkshire Auction House

This mid-terrace cottage in Kirkbymoorside’s conservation area is tucked away but close to the centre of the market town that sits on the edge of the North York Moors National Park and is now well known for being home to Ryedale Auctioneers, which is the star of TV’s The Yorkshire Auction House.

Anvil Cottage has a sunny, south facing position on Kirk Forge, a small private driveway located through an arched access off Piercy End. Currently run as a successful holiday cottage the property would be well suited as an investment property but would equally make a lovely, stylish home ideal for full time occupation.

Thoroughly modernised and well-presented throughout the cottage has 716 square feet of accommodation. On the ground floor there is generous dining kitchen with modern white units and a front facing sitting room. On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a shower room. EState agents Cundalls says: “The property sits in a pleasant and sheltered position with a raised paved patio area to the immediate front, with enough space for a table and chair set and tubs of flowers.”

The property is on the market for £185,000 with Cundals Pickering office. Tel: 01751 472766

This two bedroom cottage was a holiday let but could be a full-time home

This two bedroom cottage was a holiday let but could be a full-time home Photo: Cundalls

A loving welcome

A loving welcome Photo: Cundalls

The sitting room is beautifully decorated

The sitting room is beautifully decorated Photo: Cundalls

The kitchen with space for dining

The kitchen with space for dining Photo: Cundalls

