For sale: home in a rural hamlet comes with a income generating annexe

The property is in a tranquil setting with pretty cottage gardens to the front and a good sized, south-facing rear garden. Built in 1897 and extended in 1993, this property has a hallway, kitchen, a living room with doors on the rear garden, a sitting room with wood-burning stove, a guest cloakroom, utility room and a sun room.

On the first floor, there are four bedrooms and a bathroom and outside there is a south-facing rear garden with fruit trees, vegetable plot and patio area.

Diamond Den is a self-contained studio annexe witha parking space and garden area. It has run as a successful holiday let/Air BnB property.

Butterwick is a rural hamlet near Barton le Street and Brawby and seven miles from Malton. The property is for sale for £550,000 with Willow Green estate agents, Malton.

A real gem Diamond Cottage is in a hamlet in easy striking distance of Malton

A great garden The period house has good-size gardens with plenty of places to play and plant

Money maker The separate studio annexe is used as an Airbnb property

Woodburner installed The main house has a wood-burning stove in the sitting area