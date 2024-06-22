For sale: home that has starred on TV is in a Yorkshire Dales hamlet with dark skies and wonderful rural views

Lovely though it was, the property was far too isolated for them but they were captivated by its location in Upper Littondale, one of the most beautiful, quiet and unspoilt areas in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Already head over heels for the location, they decided to drive through Littondale and see if there were any other homes for sale. Fate was on their side.

Halton Hall in the hamlet of Halton Gill was on the market, seemingly waiting for their arrival.

Halton Hall in Halton Gill

“It is a bit of heaven on earth,” says Daphne. “Every window has a magnificent view and so we have binoculars everywhere, plus the house feels so tranquil.”

Halton Gill is also a dedicated dark skies area and Daphne adds: “We don’t have to close our curtains at night. It’s completely dark and the skies are full of thousands of stars plus when there are meteors, the view is just unbelievable.”

They weren’t the first to spot how special it was. Location scouts had previously discovered the Victorian property and the hamlet and both had a number of starring roles.

They played a prominent part in the Sainsburys Perfect Christmas 2010 advert and the house was used in the film adaptation of the 'Woman in Black', which starred Daniel Radcliffe in his first leading role after the Harry Potter saga.

The kitchen with cosy Aga

Daniel is quoted as saying: "Halton Gill is a complete gem.”

Most recently, the view from the top of the hill looking down into the hamlet has been featured in the trailer for the latest TV series of “All Creatures Great and Small”.

Halton Hall, which was built in 1877, had been used as a holiday let for a couple of years when Peter and Daphne bought it 12 years ago and the bedrooms had been adapted to include basins and showers in rooms while the top floor was used as owners’ accommodation.

The Corbins carried out a sensitive programme of updating, retaining the original features and adding modern amenities, while Daphne used part of the top floor for her business restoring antique millinery and textiles.

One of the five bedrooms with wonderful views

They have also enjoyed the grounds, which extend to over half an acre and include the rear and side gardens, which are a joy.

“The nature here is wonderful, we have hares living in our garden and see the leverets walking across the lawn. We also have owls and owlets,” says Daphne.

The couple have taken the decision to sell an downsize and the property is now on the market with Harrison Boothman.

The house is set over four floors and comes with oil fired central heating, mostly hardwood sash windows incorporating the Ventrolla System and high quality fittings and fixtures.

A view over Halton Gill

On the lower ground floor, there is a reception hall, downstairs W.C., and a wine cellar plus a spacious dining kitchen with built-in Bosch appliances and an Aga oven. There is also a separate dining room and a large walk-in pantry.

On the ground floor there is a formal entrance hall, a living room, sitting room and a snug.

The first floor has four double bedrooms, each enjoying exceptional views, and there is a bathroom including a cast iron roll top bath and separate shower.

A landing with spindled staircase leads up to the second floor, which has a large bedroom with en-suite bathroom. There is also a useful store room plus an office/crafts room.

Outside there are gardens with lawns, mature trees, a wildlife garden and a large timber garden shed with light and power.

Cobbled setts provide a parking area and there is a detached double width garage with a fully boarded loft space. There is also a gardener's W.C., and an adjoining garden studio/office with electricity and water supply connected.

Halton Gill comprises of 15 properties, two of which are farms, and there is Reading Room/Village Hall.

The hamlet is around twenty minutes driving distance from the market town of Settle and adjoining Giggleswick, which have a great range of amenities including a railway station, highly regarded schools, including the private Giggleswick Day and Boarding School, a medical centre, dentists, swimming pool/gym, shops and supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, pubs and a theatre.

The Yorkshire Dales villages of Grassington and Threshfield are a 25 minute drive away and have a good range of local amenities including primary and secondary schooling, pubs and cafes, an extensive range of shops and restaurants in Grassington and lovely rural walks along the banks of the River Wharfe.

Harrison Boothman, which is marketing Halton Hall, says: “Homes of this calibre are an extremely rare find.”

While Peter and Daphne are selling, they hope they can stay in the area. “We love it here,” says Daphne, who admits there will be tears when they close the door to Halton Hall for the last time.