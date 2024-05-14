The property in Ingleton had been converted into a wine bar but Rob and Adam could see that it had bags of potential to extend and to make a perfect live-work home. They bought it in 2019 and renamed it The OPO bar while quadrupling the amount of space by adding an extra area indoors with what Rob describes as a “speakeasy feel”.

A Free House, it now sells local ales, craft beers, craft cider, wine and premium spirits and there is also a “retro games area”. The couple also created a beer garden at the rear and, after getting a pavement licence, they added chairs and tables at the front of the building. Altogether the bar can seat up to 90 customers.

Inside, the pub has plenty of wow factor as do the spacious upper floors, which house a duplex apartment with a large living space and two bedrooms, which has been completely refurbished to create a stylish and spacious home.

The sitting room in the duplex apartment above the bar

On the market for £375,000, the property’s credentials speak for themselves. The OPO features in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 and won the Craven Business Awards 2023 for best bar.

Rob says: “Since opening the bar it has gone from strength to strength and gained in popularity over the years. We now have a huge following of both locals and tourists who come back time and time again, some holiday makers even plan their vacation to Ingleton just to visit the OPO.”

He adds: “Our bar is often likened to venues in trendy areas in Manchester and London with our quirky and eclectic vibe. The key to our success is great customer service, fantastic offerings and unique, quirky and eclectic surroundings. It’s also 100 per cent ‘wet’ led, so we don’t do food, just crisps, crackling and nuts.”

Rob and Adam are selling so that Rob can retire while Matt is planning to pursue a dream of being a paramedic. “We have loved owning the OPO. The location is amazing and has given us a great work-life balance,” says Rob.

The OPO bar with owners Rob and Adam outside

The couple are also leaving a parting gift to their buyers as they have got permission to turn an outbuilding used for storage into an income generating holiday let/bunk barn, which is already at the first fix stage.

The property, which sits at the end of the Ingleton Waterfalls Trail, is freehold, the bar is a freehouse and the £375,000 price includes everything including the two bed apartment, fixtures and fittings and the social media assets.

In the financial year 2023/2024, it achieved a £215,000 turnover with healthy profit margin and benefitted from flat rate VAT. The bar's current opening hours are from Thursday to Sunday, from 4pm to 11pm.