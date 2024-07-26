For sale: House and outbuildings once part of a famous Yorkshire racing yard

For over 200 years the 6,300sqft house and its buildings were a key part of the historic and famous Whitewall Stables racing yard and have been in the owners’ tenure for over 22 years.

There is a chance to modernise the property, which has seven bedrooms, two bathrooms and ten reception rooms. There is also a substantial range of outbuildings and stables, an original coach house stables and an outdoor arena plus a tack room, washroom, stables office, a former blacksmith’s workshop, and yard WC.

Whitewall House, on the market for £700,000, is situated in a glorious elevated position with views to the North Yorkshire Moors. It is close to Malton and is in hacking distance of public gallops and bridleways.

The property is £700,000. For details on what is an exceptional opportunity contact Strutt & Parker estate agent, Harrogate, tel: 01423 561274

A part of racing history: The original Whitewall Stables included the substantial stabling to the west of the property, now under separate ownership, and were established by John Scott, the “Wizard of the North” who, with his jockey brother Bill Scott, dominated racing during the 19th Century.

John Scott was the first independent public racehorse trainer and held the record of 40 British Classic winners for about 150 years, until this record was recently surpassed by Aiden O’Brien. The late Frank Carr trained at Whitewall Stables until the 1980s, when the larger property was divided into its current configuration. Many of the outbuildings and stables offered for sale were originally used for accommodation and storage as part of the larger Whitewall Stables property, and were only converted to stables in recent years.

1 . An odds on favourite Whitewalls House is an extensive Grade II listed propertyPhoto: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

2 . View from the rear The property and is outbuildings are substantialPhoto: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

3 . Looking down A drone shot showing the property and its neighboursPhoto: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales