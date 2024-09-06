For sale: house in a popular Dales village with separate annexe and views of Pen-y-ghent

The house, named Fourways, has views of the peak Pen-y-ghent and there is a driveway with ample parking for the house and holiday let.

The main house has a kitchen/diner, a good-size sitting room with fitted storage and a generous living room with a built-in cinema wall. On the first floor are three bedrooms and bathroom plus a separate toilet.

The owners have also installed solar panel and air source heating to make the property more energy efficient.

The newly-built annexe, which is separate from the main home, has a living kitchen with patio doors, a bedroom, a shower room and a mezzanine/second bedroom.

The property is on the market for a price of £395,000 with Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Settle office, tel: 01729 823921

