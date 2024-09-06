For sale: house in a popular Dales village with separate annexe and views of Pen-y-ghent

Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale

Property and Interiors Editor

Published 6th Sep 2024, 03:00 BST
This three-bedroom, semi-detached house in the heart of Horton-in-Ribblesdale village comes with a recently built, separate holiday let that has all the key ingredients for those looking to stay in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The house, named Fourways, has views of the peak Pen-y-ghent and there is a driveway with ample parking for the house and holiday let.

The main house has a kitchen/diner, a good-size sitting room with fitted storage and a generous living room with a built-in cinema wall. On the first floor are three bedrooms and bathroom plus a separate toilet.

The owners have also installed solar panel and air source heating to make the property more energy efficient.

The newly-built annexe, which is separate from the main home, has a living kitchen with patio doors, a bedroom, a shower room and a mezzanine/second bedroom.

The property is on the market for a price of £395,000 with Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Settle office, tel: 01729 823921

The property is in a prime spot in the village of Horton-in-Riblesdale

1. Prime spot

The property is in a prime spot in the village of Horton-in-Riblesdale Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Sitting room with a media wall

2. What's on?

Sitting room with a media wall Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
The kitchen is smart and contemporary

3. The smart kitchen with fridge magnets some of us can relate to

The kitchen is smart and contemporary Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Another view of the sitting room

4. And relax

Another view of the sitting room Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Yorkshire Dales National Park
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice