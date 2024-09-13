For sale in the Dales: farmhouse with partly converted barn in idyllic village

Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale

Property and Interiors Editor

Published 13th Sep 2024, 05:00 BST
Cubble Head is an exceptional Grade II listed farmhouse in the Yorkshire Dales with sensational panoramic views.

It sits in the pretty village of Burtersett just a mile away from the market town of Hawes. Cubble Head, which has outstanding rural views, also comes with a partially converted, two-storey barn, which has planning permission for conversion to a one-bedroom home.

The main farmhouse has a living room, dining room, a dining kitchen with views across to Stags Fell, four bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room. Outside are gardens set in 0.7 acres and the property has an ample amount of parking and garages.

Burtersett is a peaceful hamlet with a thriving community and a village hall, which is also open each weekend for tea and cakes. There is also an annual village show, and an artist gallery in the former pub. The property is on the market for £650,000 with www.jrhopper.com

This farmhouse is in an idyllic location in the village of Burtersett, near Hawes

1. Location, location, location

This farmhouse is in an idyllic location in the village of Burtersett, near Hawes Photo: JR Hopper

Photo Sales
This beautiful historic barn has been partly converted into a dwelling

2. Barn with potential

This beautiful historic barn has been partly converted into a dwelling Photo: JR Hopper

Photo Sales
Drink in the views over the Dales from the garden

3. Wow, wow, wow

Drink in the views over the Dales from the garden Photo: JR Hopper

Photo Sales
The sitting room with original beams and plenty of space for family and friends

4. And relax

The sitting room with original beams and plenty of space for family and friends Photo: JR Hopper

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Grade II
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice