It sits in the pretty village of Burtersett just a mile away from the market town of Hawes. Cubble Head, which has outstanding rural views, also comes with a partially converted, two-storey barn, which has planning permission for conversion to a one-bedroom home.

The main farmhouse has a living room, dining room, a dining kitchen with views across to Stags Fell, four bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room. Outside are gardens set in 0.7 acres and the property has an ample amount of parking and garages.

Burtersett is a peaceful hamlet with a thriving community and a village hall, which is also open each weekend for tea and cakes. There is also an annual village show, and an artist gallery in the former pub. The property is on the market for £650,000 with www.jrhopper.com

