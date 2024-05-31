For sale: income generating rural home with its own working water mill

Grade II listed Watermill House in Little Crakehall is set in 3.8 acres and has a host of added extras including a former five-pitch caravan site and three income generating holiday cottages.

The property has a tree-lined private drive adjacent to the mill pond and also boasts an historic working watermill and outbuildings with a workshop.

Inside the main house there is a sitting room, a dining room with open fire and an office. All have south-facing bay windows overlooking the garden and mill.

The kitchen at the rear has modern cherry wood units and there is also a utility room and a bathroom. On the first floor are three double bedrooms, two of which have an en-suite and there is also a bathroom on this level.

The second floor has two double bedrooms, one with an en-suite. Outside, is a large garden and orchard.

For details of the property, on the market for £1,6m, contact www.robinjessop.co.uk

Watermill House has its own watermill but while it is steeped in history, the property has been sensitively adapted to suit 21st cebtury needs

1. Two sides of the story

Watermill House has its own watermill but while it is steeped in history, the property has been sensitively adapted to suit 21st cebtury needs Photo: Robin Jessop

The property is in Little Crakehall, a rural village close to the bustling town of Bedale

2. An overview

The property is in Little Crakehall, a rural village close to the bustling town of Bedale Photo: Robin Jessop

The dining room in the main house

3. Time to dine

The dining room in the main house Photo: Robin Jessop

The kitchen with informal dining area in the main house

4. Cosy kitchen

The kitchen with informal dining area in the main house Photo: Robin Jessop

