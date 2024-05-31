The property has a tree-lined private drive adjacent to the mill pond and also boasts an historic working watermill and outbuildings with a workshop.

Inside the main house there is a sitting room, a dining room with open fire and an office. All have south-facing bay windows overlooking the garden and mill.

The kitchen at the rear has modern cherry wood units and there is also a utility room and a bathroom. On the first floor are three double bedrooms, two of which have an en-suite and there is also a bathroom on this level.

The second floor has two double bedrooms, one with an en-suite. Outside, is a large garden and orchard.

For details of the property, on the market for £1,6m, contact www.robinjessop.co.uk

1 . Two sides of the story Watermill House has its own watermill but while it is steeped in history, the property has been sensitively adapted to suit 21st cebtury needs Photo: Robin Jessop Photo Sales

2 . An overview The property is in Little Crakehall, a rural village close to the bustling town of Bedale Photo: Robin Jessop Photo Sales

3 . Time to dine The dining room in the main house Photo: Robin Jessop Photo Sales

4 . Cosy kitchen The kitchen with informal dining area in the main house Photo: Robin Jessop Photo Sales