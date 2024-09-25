James, a well-known former rugbby league referee, has a BSc Estate Management degree and is a registered valuer and chartered surveyor with over 20 years experience. Steven, who has a background in sales and visual merchandising is an expert in styling homes for sale and he very much enjoyed making this townhouse, named Vermont, look its very best while showing off its many charms.

The Victorian property is on sought after Harlow Moor Drive in Harrogate and the house has been brought into the 21st Century with a meticulous renovation. Stone steps lead up to the front door where the original stained glass windows bounces colourful light prisms across the hallway's checkerboard tile floor and ornate plaster arch.

The elegant living room sits at the front with herringbone wooden flooring trimmed in brass. Light pours into the room through the box-bay window, sheltered from the street below by white plantation blinds. The cloakroom has William Morris wallpaper for a vibrant finish, along with a WC and wash hand basin in keeping with Victorian styling.

The kitchen is a show stopper with bespoke cabinetry painted in Farrow & Ball’s Studio Green and there are top end appliances. You can prepare a cocktail for your guests from the bespoke bar and the magnificent Fisher & Paykel 128-bottle wine chiller ensures your drinks are ready to serve.

The property also has a walk-in pantry and wraparound terrace which looks over the garden at the rear. There are six beautiful bedrooms and four bathrooms and there’s also a laundry on the first floor. On the lower ground floor, there is a self-contained two-bedroom apartment.

Outside is an insulated garage that could also hold a home gym or office space. Vermont is on the market for £1.5m. For more details visit www.mrandmrchild.com

