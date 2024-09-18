Fate, however, did and they have much to thank it for.

“We were looking online and this popped up and we went to view it and fell for it,” says Christine.

The property was in need of renovation and updating and the couple have done the building proud by making it watertight and treating it to a biomass heating system while replacing the timber framed windows with upvc versions.

The Windmill in Brompton

“Before that we had to hire a cherry picker to get up and paint the window frames,” says Christine.

They have also added a sympathetic extension, added a large double garage/workshop, refurbished the interiors with great style, created a beautiful garden and have also bought extra land that has boosted an already good size plot.

It is no wonder that the sale of the property has already attracted a great deal of attention.

“We have been blown away by how much interest there is in it,” says Christine, who might shed a tear or two when they close the door for the last time.

Cosy sitting room in the round

“We have loved living here and the views are amazing but we are in our seventies and while we are still fit, we are looking to the future and downsizing to a smaller property,” she says.

The light-filled converted former windmill has handsome red brick elevations and a wealth of attractive features.

There is a reception hall with exposed brickwork and terracotta floor tiles and this opens to a utility space with W.C. storage and a turned staircase.

From here is the bright sitting room with bi-folding doors that open onto the south-facing terrace.

The windmill in Brompton

There is also a large fitted cupboard and access through to a ground floor wet room.

The open-plan kitchen/dining/sitting area features oak beams and French doors to the front terrace.

There is a range of bespoke wood cabinetry and granite worksurfaces, along with an island with inset hob, a butler sink and other integrated appliances, including dual eye-level ovens.

The first-floor has a bathroom and two bedrooms. The main bedroom with en-suite is on the second floor of the windmill and enjoys elevated views of the surrounding countryside.

The second sitting room

The property is approached via a quiet country lane opening to a gravelled forecourt beside the brick-built detached double garage, adjacent to which is the timber-built garden room and kitchen garden.

The wrap-around garden is enclosed via wooden fencing and surrounded by established trees and shrubs. The south-facing terrace offers the ideal space to dine al fresco and there is further off street parking on a block paved driveway.

The Windmill, on the market for £575,000 with Strutt and Parker Harrogate, is in the village of Brompton, which has a shop, parish church and public house and restaurant.