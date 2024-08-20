For sale: perfect rural village house with annexe and a fabulous garden and home office

Gorgeous Yorkshire scenery is a given and there is also a vibrant village hall and the Boltby Pony Trekking centre, which takes its ponies clip clopping over the ancient packhorse bridge morning and evening.

The Ashby’s bought the property in 2019 from a family who had converted the former Methodist chapel, which, when deemed redundant, was used as a laundry and temporary school until it stood empty and forlorn once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family from Pontefract rescued it, transformed and enlarged it utilising its derelict outbuildings to create a much loved holiday home.

Laundry Cottage

The property was in need of a major refurbishment when the Ashby’s bought it and they have maximised its potential and made it fit for the 21st century while keeping its charm and character and those beautiful chapel windows

They spared no expense on the transformation and also created an annexe/studio with its own front door and a link door to the main house dining room. They christened it The Linen Press Studio.

“The original idea was that my elderly father could live in the annexe but that didn’t happen,” says Sarah, whose efforts were not in vain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple’s daughter returned home during the Covid lockdowns and made it her home and office and it has since been used for guests and as a popular holiday let.

The garden with the office/library adjacent

The other element that will appeal to those who work from home is the fabulous garden office that is several steps up from the usual insulated sheds.

The Ashbys are selling to find another project and Sarah says: “We have loved living here and will miss it but we are ready for another challenge.”

Laundry Cottage has an entrance hall plus a downstairs W.C. The sitting room is in what was the old chapel and it is a filled with natural light from the chapel’s original windows. The room is a favourite place to be and has built-in storage, a desk area and a wood-burning stove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kitchen has integrated appliances and a multi-fuel stove and the dining room also has a multi-fuel stove along with a door leading into the studio/annexe

The sitting room with chapel windows

There are three bedrooms and a bathroom in the main house while the attached annexe/studio has a bedroom/sitting area with wood-burner, a kitchen and a shower room.

The loft space has been converted for use as a yoga room and there is also a sauna and mini gym. The garden room/garden office is 18'6" by 6'2" with double glazed patio doors overlooking the south facing garden.