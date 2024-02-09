Scagglethorpe Grange is in the village of Scagglethorpe, which is close to Malton. It includes a large main dwelling, which has a host of period features and four double bedrooms. Outside, there are paddocks, four stables plus a tack room and feed store.
There is also a driveway providing ample room to park and a garage, which is linked to the rear of the house via a home office. Scagglethorpe is a very popular village located just four miles from Malton. It has a traditional pub, village hall and playing field.
The A64 passes by the village, allowing for convenient access to Malton and York. The property is on the market with Cundalls for £650,000. www.cundalls.co.uk
