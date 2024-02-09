Scagglethorpe Grange is in the village of Scagglethorpe, which is close to Malton. It includes a large main dwelling, which has a host of period features and four double bedrooms. Outside, there are paddocks, four stables plus a tack room and feed store.

There is also a driveway providing ample room to park and a garage, which is linked to the rear of the house via a home office. Scagglethorpe is a very popular village located just four miles from Malton. It has a traditional pub, village hall and playing field.

The A64 passes by the village, allowing for convenient access to Malton and York. The property is on the market with Cundalls for £650,000. www.cundalls.co.uk

1 . Rural idyll The location of this property is sublime but it is also close to village amenities and the A64 Photo: Cundalls Photo Sales

2 . Another view The exterior property looks good from all angles Photo: Cundalls Photo Sales

3 . An overview The property sits in 6.5 acres and has wonderful rural views Photo: Cundalls Photo Sales