For sale: period farmhouse in need of renovation plus land in a beautiful North Yorkshire location

This Victorian farmhouse in need of renovation comes with huge potential along with grass paddocks of around 6.5 acres plus a garage and home office.
Sharon Dale
Published 9th Feb 2024, 01:00 GMT

Scagglethorpe Grange is in the village of Scagglethorpe, which is close to Malton. It includes a large main dwelling, which has a host of period features and four double bedrooms. Outside, there are paddocks, four stables plus a tack room and feed store.

There is also a driveway providing ample room to park and a garage, which is linked to the rear of the house via a home office. Scagglethorpe is a very popular village located just four miles from Malton. It has a traditional pub, village hall and playing field.

The A64 passes by the village, allowing for convenient access to Malton and York. The property is on the market with Cundalls for £650,000. www.cundalls.co.uk

