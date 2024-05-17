For sale: sensational semi in sought after village with views over farmland and hills

The property has a driveway with ample off-road parking along and the gardens are home to a summer house.

Inside the house there is an entrance hall, living room with an Aga stove and a dining room to the rear with multi-fuel stove and French doors leading onto the rear garden and a large storage room housing the controls to the air source heat pump.

The kitchen has skylights, exposed beams, a range cooker and bespoke cabinetry with granite worktops. On the first floor are two bedrooms, a bathroom with roll top bath, a study area plus a staircase leading to the main bedroom on the top floor.

The house is on the market with Michael Poole for £479,995. Tel: 01642 955625.

1 . Perfect location The semi-detached house is in a sought-after village with views over fields and hills Photo: Michael Poole Photo Sales

2 . Oh what a view! The view from the rear of the house Photo: Michael Poole Photo Sales

3 . Space to play The garden where there is plenty of room for playing and planting Photo: Michael Poole Photo Sales