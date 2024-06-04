The mill slowly slipped into dereliction and the metal from the cap was taken to support the war effort but it was rescued and revived by an architect who spotted its potential and its attractrive location and gave it a new use as a home.

The present owners, who acquired the property in 2009, have played their part in keeping this heritage asset alive and have carried out a comprehensive and thoughtful programme of renovation and refurbishment, including significant additions and improvements in the general infrastructure and layout.

The house has a stunning bespoke oak framed entrance hall and a glazed garden room leading through to the ground floor accommodation on either side of the mill.

The owners have added two additional structures, including a single storey sitting room with dining area with pitched roof with exposed oak trusses and doors that lead out onto the terrace. On the opposite side of the mill is a double storey building which has a snug, bedroom with en suite, an office, a W.C. and a utility room.

The kitchen is exceptional, with curved walls, original beams and components of the mill retained, while the kitchen cabinetry is bespoke and handmade.

Stairs within the two storey extension leads to the first floor which has a main bedroom suite with walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room, a third bedroom and a house bathroom. The landing with leads to the original mill which houses bedroom four and a staircase leading to a bathroom on the second floor, which in turn leads up to a further bedroom, on the fourth floor, while a look out room/sixth bedroom offers spectacular 360 degree views stretching across the North Yorkshire towards the York Minster and The White Horse at Kilburn.

Outside is a detached double garage with workshop and room above, currently used as a gym. There are south facing gardens, a terrace, with bespoke seating and built-in pizza oven and wood fired hot tub.

The property is on the market for £1.5m with Savills York office.. Tollerton is a well served village with an award-winning village shop/post office, doctors’ surgery, pub and a village hall plus tennis courts and a cricket club. The nearby A19 provides quick access to the market town of Thirsk and the A19 gives direct access to York outer ring road.

1 . Tollerton Mill is a sensational survivor Tollerton Mill is a sympathetic and innovative conversion of a former windmill dating from 1815 Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2 . An overview The property is in a prime spot on the edge of a thriving village Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3 . And relax The siting room is light-filled with views over the garden Photo: Savills Photo Sales