For sale: spectacular historic Yorkshire home with mod cons and a glorious garden

Later, that wealth funded the construction of some fabulous mid-century modern homes in Huddersfield, inspired by the work of Corbusier and Frank Lloyd Wright, among others.

The challenge with these and indeed any historic and architecturally important property is making them fit for modern life while preserving the original features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Wilde, who bought Holmefield House, a spectacular Grade II listed, former mill owner’s home built in 1870, is now an expert in this field and could give lessons in how to sensitively modernise a listed building.

Holmefield House

The grand stone-built property, constructed for William Dale Shaw and Sarah Shaw, is set in about an acre of formal gardens in the Longwood Conservation Area.

It had been home to three generations of one family but was in need of renovation when Andrew set his heart on it. He got the keys in 2010 and set about painstakingly and meticulously restoring and updating the historic house.

He says: “I was divorced and had my children every other week so the idea was to create an amazing family hub where I could make the most of my time with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I first saw the house I knew it was really special even though it needed rescuing and renovating and the top floor had been abandoned.”

The property is packed with period features

The cost was far higher than he expected and the project took four years to complete but has been worth it to see the south-facing house brought back to life with modern amenities, insulation, a very pretty garage and CAT five cabling.

The grounds too were transformed thanks to award winning garden designer John Everiss.

“It got to the point where I stopped counting the cost but it was all worth it. It has been an amazing home,” says Andrew, who is selling now that his children are grown-ups and he is happy in the knowledge that the house did its job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would suit another family and it would also suit multi-generational living,” says Andrew, who is now retired but who used to commute to London from the property.

One of the opulent bedrooms

The M62 is in easy reach and the journey to Leeds is 20 minutes and to Manchester it is 40 minutes with both having rail connections to London.

The house is set over four floors and has10,000 sq ft of space. No expense has been spared on the opulent new fixtures and fittings, though the stars of this show are the period stained-glass windows, ornate plasterwork and elaborate woodwork, which includes a carved oak panelled reception hall and an oak staircase.

The property has four reception rooms, six bedrooms, including two guest suites, five bathrooms, outbuildings, a gym and garaging for seven cars.