For sale: Superb family home next to one of UK's top state schools

The double fronted brick built detached property, which sits next to the fields of Ripon Grammar School, one of the UK’s top state schools, on Clotherholme Road, has undergone an extensive renovation overseen by former architect Rachel Witherick.

On the ground floor is a hall, L-shaped sitting room and breakfast kitchen with bi-folding doors to the rear garden plus a separate room which could be used as a study, a playroom, an extra sitting room or a bedroom. There is a separate utility room/boot room and shower room/toilet. On the first floor are three bedrooms and the house bathroom.

"Mum bought the house in 2019 and we liked it because of its setting,” Rachel says. “Our family home was an old converted farm in Laverton near Kirkby Malzeard. Mum had lived in a rural area for 25-30 years but my three siblings and I all went to Ripon Grammar School and Field Cottage had the home feel that mum was used to.”

The interior of the three bedrooom house was dated inside and the family decided to redesign the ground floor to modernise and futureproof the home, including the installation of new central heating, electrics and more windows.

“It really needed a complete overhaul so we remodelled it internally. We created the lovely open plan L-shape living, breakfast room and kitchen,” says Rachel.

“My other key design brief to myself was to make it so mum could live completely on the ground floor if she needed to in the future for mobility issues.

“We retained a separate room downstairs that could become a future bedroom and there’s a downstairs shower room so it’s level access all the way through.”

The majority of the work was done in 2020 during Covid and took about nine months.

Rachel added more windows to the property and bifold doors to the garden to maximise the views.

“Traditionally the house faces the front. I put some dual aspect windows into some of the rooms to be able to look out in all directions,” she says.

She adds: “Mum’s always been a keen gardener and loves being in and out so we also needed easy access to the garden.

“She loves the fact that the kitchen gets the morning sunshine but the sun moves around so I wanted to make it so you can connect outside at all points in the house and they bring loads of light in.”

According to Rachel, there’s still a lot of potential to develop and extend the house. “It could be a family home and you could easily extend it by putting another bedroom upstairs over the flat roof areas,” she says. “But it’s also suitable for somebody downsizing who still wants a big sociable space but doesn’t need lots of bedrooms.”

Now, Rachel says her mum is planning to move back towards Kirkby Malzeard to be closer to friends and her social activities.

“Priorities change and she feels she wants to be up in the action in Kirkby Malzeard where she knows more people,” she says.