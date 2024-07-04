For sale: this former Victorian railway station with house and annexe will appeal to rail enthusiasts

Station House sits in the middle of a generous plot with ample off-street parking, lovely gardens and 360-degree rural views. It is offered for sale with no onward chain and has a staircase hall, study, sitting room, kitchen/family room, utility room, scullery/kitchenette, bedroom suite with shower room, three further bedrooms, a house bathroom plus an annexe with kitchenette, shower room and private terrace. Outside is a gated driveway and parking, gardens and outbuildings.

The owner operates Station House as three holiday lets, so along with the main house, there is the integral self-contained studio and The Parcel Shed which is adjoining but entirely independent and has its own garden entrance.

The Parcel Shed is of timber construction and has a studio room that rises into the vaulted roof space. French doors open onto an elevated decking area that faces south across grazing pastures towards the village church. This annexe would work equally well as guest accommodation, an artist’s studio or garden retreat

Blenkin and Co, which is marketing the property, say: “The authentic character of Station House remains largely intact with the original station platform and canopy having been skilfully integrated into the garden landscaping along with the railway sleepers and old station clock.

"Internally, a combination of original and carefully sourced reclaimed features have been assembled within the spacious interiors, illuminated by 16-pane sash windows all giving fine views. There are wide floorboards throughout the ground floor, deep sills, stripped pine panelled doors with antique door furniture, fireplaces, traditional column radiators and a staircase with a mahogany polished handrail and volute newel post.”

The property is on the market for £750,000. Gilling East is a village nestled in the Howardian Hills with a thriving fine-dining country inn, The Fairfax Arms, a medieval church and a village green. The village hall fosters a strong sense of community and hosts summer fairs, village festivals, community markets, model railway events and concerts. The nearby town of Helmsley has a wider range of amenities. Central York can be reached within 40 minutes’ drive.

1 . Take heed An old sign warning rail travellers to stay safe

2 . Station House The house in Gilling East which retains elements of its past life as a Victorian railway station

3 . All the signs are there The old platform has been retained

4 . And relax! A sitting room full of character and charm