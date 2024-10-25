For sale: Three bedroom cottage comes with paddock plus stables and a fabulous treehouse

Published 25th Oct 2024
This cottage in the sought after village of Shepley comes with equestrian facilities and a fabulous treehouse. The property has a sitting room with an inglenook fireplace, a second reception room/formal dining room, and an open plan dining kitchen plus a utility room.

On the first floor, there are three double bedrooms, one with an ensuite, along with a bathroom. Outside there is a hardstanding providing off street parking to the front. There is also a detached garage and timber shed.

To the rear is a flagged patio, spacious lawn, the impressive bespoke treehouse, a pond, vegetable garden and an adjoining 0.75 paddock with stables and storage, along with electricity and water supply.

There is also separate gate access onto Marsh Lane and the cottage is close to good schools, amenities and commuter links.

For further details on the property, which is on the market for £475,000, visit Simon Blyth’s Kirkburton office, tel: 01484 603399

