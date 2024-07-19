For sale: three bedroom cottage in Heptonstall with fabulous rural views and potential to convert the garage

The property has sensational, long-range rural views to both elevations that take in the famous Stoodley Pike monument. It also comes with the potential to convert a large detached garage to living accommodation.
Inside, the well-kept cottage has a hallway, a sitting room with wood-burning stove and stone mullioned windows and a large, open plan kitchen/dining room with bespoke cabinetry.
Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom and two storage lofts. Outside, is a driveway, plus gardens both front and rear. The cottage is on the market for £475,000 with Marsh and Marsh estate agents.
