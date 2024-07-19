For sale: three bedroom cottage in Heptonstall with fabulous rural views and potential to convert the garage

Published 19th Jul 2024
Mulberry Cottage sits on the outskirts of the sought after village of Heptonstall, near Hebden Bridge, best known for its old world charm, cobbled streets and its connection to the poet Ted Hughes and his wife and fellow poet and writer Sylvia Plath.

The property has sensational, long-range rural views to both elevations that take in the famous Stoodley Pike monument. It also comes with the potential to convert a large detached garage to living accommodation.

Inside, the well-kept cottage has a hallway, a sitting room with wood-burning stove and stone mullioned windows and a large, open plan kitchen/dining room with bespoke cabinetry.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom and two storage lofts. Outside, is a driveway, plus gardens both front and rear. The cottage is on the market for £475,000 with Marsh and Marsh estate agents.

