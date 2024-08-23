For sale: Village barn conversion with four acres beneath one of the three peaks

The charming Grade II listed home comes with four acres of land with a barn and stables and is ideal for equestrian pursuits or a variety of other uses. The property also has off-road parking for several vehicles, including space for a horse trailer.

Inside there is a dining room, kitchen and sitting room. The kitchen is contemporary with oak flooring, a range of light grey base cabinets, and light-cream stone countertops. It has an electric range cooker, fridge, freezer, and plumbing for a slimline dishwasher and washing machine. The living room features a cosy fireplace with a log-burning stove.

On the first floor there is a main bedroom with exposed trusses, stonework and countryside views and there is ensuite wet room. There is also a room overlooking the kitchen that could be a dressing room, home office or gym. There are also two additional double bedrooms and a house bathroom.

Outside is a garden with a lawn, gravel paths and three separate seating areas. The property includes three stables and a large, well-maintained agricultural building plus a second refurbished barn, with a levelled and relaid floor and load-bearing beams, which serves as an indoor exercise area for ponies but offers an array of possibilities.

On the market for £675,000 with www.fisherhopper.com, Penyghent Cottage is perfect for walkers, cyclists, dog and horse owners and families. Located in the picturesque settlement of Selside, the cottage is close to the Yorkshire Three Peaks, Ingleton Waterfalls and White Scar Caves.

1 . Aptly named The cottage is substantial and is, in fact, a beautiful barn conversion Photo: Fisher Hopper Photo Sales

2 . Village with Penyghent as a neighbour The village is small but has is close to a range of shops and amenities in nearby locations of Settle, Ingleton and Hawes. Photo: Fisher Hopper Photo Sales