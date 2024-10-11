For sale: Wonderful smallholding close to Thirsk with a tempting price

Pasture Holme is an idyllic smallholding close to Thirsk and it comes with a house, land and a surprise added extra.
Along with a beautifully kept flower and vegetable garden, it also boasts a small vinery, as the owner’s son is a viticulturist.

The propery includes a spacious three-bedroom bungalow with a garage, a parking area, the aforementioned garden and vinery, a greenhouse, garden shed and a grass paddock extending to 1.1 acres.

On the northern side of a minor road, there is also is a further 3.04 acres of grass paddock, a modern timber agricultural building with potential for stables and an open fronted shelter.

Pasture Holme

The bungalow is double glazed and has oil fired central heating.The asking price for the property, which is two-and-a-half miles from Thirsk and in easy reach of Northallerton and Ripon, is £450,000 to £500,000. For further details contact www.robinjessop.co.uk, tel: 01677 425950

