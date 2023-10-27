All Sections
For sale:This lovely Yorkshire farmhouse with 1.8 acres in an idyllic location is a bargain

This much-loved four-bedroom farmhouse for sale with 1.8 acres of land has everything going for it. It sits close to the popular village of Roos, is classed as a residential small holding and comes with a tempting guide price of just £400,000.
Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:02 BST

Being sold with no onward chain, the property has a paddock, orchard and outbuildings and is approached via a private tree lined driveway which leads off Hilston Road, a quiet country lane linking the villages of Hilston and Roos.

The house, on the market with Whitakers, has been much improved by the owners but still retains many characterful features. On the ground floor it has a utility room, kitchen, dining room, a sitting room and a conservatory on the groundfloor whilst upstairs there are four bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside there is a south-facing enclosed garden plus the paddock and orchard. The property, which council tax band C, has mains gas central heating and double glazing .

For details contact Whitakers, tel: 01482 251726. Roos is an attractive Holderness village just four mles from the popular seaside town of Withernsea. It has good facilities including a primary school, doctors surgery, shops, public houses and a bus service. More comprehensive shopping facilities are available in Withernsea which also provides secondary education. Hull is 16 miles away.

