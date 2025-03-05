Former village pub in Yorkshire set to be turned into five-bedroom house
Plans have been submitted to convert the Shorthorn Inn, in Appleton Wiske, near Northallerton, into a five-bedroom home.
The pub closed in 2018 with the owners blaming a slowing of trade.
Several previous planning applications have been submitted for the site with one in 2023 for four houses on the land rejected by the former Hambleton District Council, but approved on appeal by the planning inspectorate.
Overturning the council’s decision, the inspectorate ruled that the refusal constituted “unreasonable behaviour” by the authority.
Another proposal for four homes on the site was approved by North Yorkshire Council last year.
However, the current scheme would see the pub converted into just one home with the current pub car park turned into a garden.
Supporting documents submitted with the application to North Yorkshire Council state: “The proposal is to convert the existing building to form a five-bedroom dwelling.
“This will be achieved by demolishing the large single storey flat roof extensions to the front and rear of the property.
“The existing fenestration on the building will be altered to suit the proposed use of a dwelling.”
The pub is currently being advertised for sale with a guide price of £650,000.
