Fortgranite Estate: Historic 1720s property with 340 acres and links to Jonathan Swift for sale

On the market through Kinsella Auctioneers, Fortgranite Estate has a fine history and is one of County Wicklow’s most important properties.

The estate, previously operated as a dairy farm, is situated approximately 3km From Baltinglass, with extensive road frontage on the R747 Baltinglass/Kiltegan Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also adjoins the Fortgranite/Talbotstown road and the Fortgranite/Tynock Road.

Image: www.kinsella.ie

Fortgranite House is an imposing and historic country house, which was built in 1720s, remodelled in the 1870s and upgraded in 1969.

Presently it is in need of total renovation and upgrading, and is an “ideal project for someone who has foresight and vision to renew this historic house to its former glory”.

Agents, Kinella Auctioneers, explain: “The previous owners, the Dennis family, are directly descended from the Swifts of Lynn in Westmeath and, thus, from Jonathan Swift, the eminent 17th Century satirist and Dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin.

“Meade started the dairy business at Fortgranite in the 1950s and his son, Piers, moved to Fortgranite in the 1960s with his wife and young family to continue the family’s keen interests in farming, horses and gardening.”

Image: www.kinsella.ie

Surrounding the main house, and radiating through the parkland, are mature gardens which include a lake with island and a water feature, former lawn tennis court and an exceptional array of some of Ireland’s finest collection of Rhododendrons and living trees.

These are recognised in the Tree Council’s Tree register of Ireland.

Particularly important examples include: Norway Spruce, Western Red Cedar, Scots Pine, Irish Yew, Dawn Redwoods, Swamp Cypress, Golden Japanese Cypress, Japanese Red Wood, Field Maple, Spanish Fir, Holm Oak, Incense Cedar, Cedars of Lebanon, Atlas Cedar, Deodoar Himalayan Cedar and Variegated Sycamore.

Image: www.kinsella.ie

The yards include excellent modern facilities for over 200 head and include: 220 cubicles including slatted units; open silage pits; slurry tanks; two silos; haybarns; milking parlour has scope for an 18-unit side-by-side with automatic feeders; one bulk milk tank with c.8,800 litres capacity; excellent cattle handling facilities including cattle crush, holding yards; plant room; office and workshop.

The courtyards include two traditional ranges of beautiful granite building, comprising nine loose boxes and various stores.

Providing additional security are two small gate lodges, located at the front gate and back gates, both of which have one bedroom.

There are two further properties known as Doyles Cottage (three bedrooms) and Lennons Herd’s Cottage (two bedrooms).

The lands are all in permanent pasture and tillage, laid out in approximately 20 divisions, including two which are separate from the main estate, opposite the entrance.

“The majority of the lands are of excellent quality having been very well managed, and are in good heart,” the agents add.

The 341 acres are broken down as follows: 285 acres in the main block with residence and yard split into c. 200 acres in permanent pasture and c. 85 acres of parkland and meadows; 45 acres across the road from the front gate lodge, all in permanent pasture; 10 acres in tillage.

“The farm has been operated as a dairy enterprise by the previous owners, and there is a good internal farm road system giving easy access to all fields/grasslands,” they state.