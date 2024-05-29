Four affordable homes for sale from £145,000 on or very close to the Yorkshire coast

Buying a main home or a holiday property by the Yorkshire coast can be expensive, especially if you dream of purchasing in the most expensive areas, which include Sandsend, near Whitby, and it’s equally gorgeous neighbours Robin Hood’s Bay and Runswick Bay but there are some great alternatives for a fraction of the price.

The village of Seaton, near Hornsea, is a good example. It is around three miles from Hornsea beach and the town’s other attractions and five miles from Mappleton Beach and its expanse of sand and shingle.

For sale in Seaton is a lovely, two bedroom end terrace house with a tempting price of £145,000 with HPS estate agents. They say: “This property would be ideal for holiday letting or just living the good life. The current owners have a great touch when it comes to presenting this lovely cottage to its best and you won't fail to be impressed by the quality of accommodation on offer here. It has a bespoke kitchen to make the most of the quirky dimensions, a stunning lounge with dual fuel burner, a downstairs bathroom, two good sized bedrooms and a dressing room. You can just place your furniture and be done. Outside, across the access drive, there is a south-facing enclosed garden to make the most of the sunshine.”

If nothing but Whitby will do and you want a house not a flat then check out The Hutchinson’s Place on Studley Terrace in Whitby. It is is on the market for £195,000 and has three bedrooms, a sitting room and kitchen set over three floors. Outside is a patio at the front and a seaside-themed area at the back. Contact Bridgefords, Whitby for details.

If you love Scarborough then this three bedroom, semi-detached house on Hibernia Street, on the market for £169,950, may well appeal. It looks immaculate and has been run as a successful holiday let. It can be bought fully furnished and has a sitting room, kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom plus a courtuard area outside. It is on the market with Lisa Crowe estate agents for £169,950.