The stone-built farmhouse, derelict barns, stables and outbuildings, set in 13 acres of land, were on the market with a guide price of £2m in 2023.

“It’s very difficult to find development sites like this in North Leeds, particularly with land attached and views.” says Neil, of Commercial Development Projects, based in Elland.

“It’s called Wike Ridge Farm because it’s on the top of a ridge so the views are breathtaking. You can see to the White Horse at Kilburn quite clearly. It’s a very special location, there’s no doubt about it.”

Wike Ridge Barn. Picture supplied by Beadnall Copley.

Neil says he had known the owner of the farm for 40 years. “She’s had horses, cows, goats, all kinds of animals, over the years. She’d lived there for 50 years but it just became too much for her in the end,” he says.

Once he’d bought the property, which was once part of the Harewood Estate, Neil and his team wasted no time in remodelling and refurbishing the six bedroom farmhouse over the course of six months.

"We had to completely refurbish it,” he says. “It needed everything – new plumbing, new electrics, everything is new in there but we retained the old fabric of the building, which dates back to the 1700s.”

The farmhouse, which is currently on the market with Beadnall Copley for £1.35m, comprises just under 3,000 sq ft of living accommodation and sits in amongst mature gardens of approximately 0.5 acres.

The property is situated on the edge of the hamlet of Wike, located between the picturesque village of East Keswick and Alwoodley.

There are shops at nearby Slaid Hill with easy access to both The Grammar School at Leeds and Gateways.

Last year, the team turned its attention to one of the derelict barns. Over the last 15 months it has transformed it into a fabulous six bedroom home.

It wasn’t a straightforward process, with the team spending months underpinning the walls to make it structurally sound.

The original external walls of the building have all been repointed and the team created a huge courtyard garden in the centre, making it an ideal entertaining space.

The property, which was launched to the market earlier this month with a guide price of £2.5m, is a six bedroom, six bathroom home of approximately 5,000 sq ft with paddock land available as well as adjoining refurbished barn of approximately 4,000 sq ft.

The interior design combines many character features such as exposed beams and combines these with stylish and contemporary elements, including Lapicida and Amtico flooring, Farrow and Ball paintwork, integrated appliances from Siemens, Aquavision TV in the master en-suite, AV system, ground floor underfloor heating and gas central heating on the first floor. The internal design includes a charming reception hall, cloakroom/shower room, lounge, stunning dining kitchen, utility room, snug, games room, office, gym and a self-contained ground floor guest wing with a bedroom, en-suite and sitting room.

On the first floor, there is a master bedroom with en-suite and walk-in-wardrobe, four further bedrooms - two with en-suite - and a separate shower room.

A third property, currently still a derelict barn, is on the market for £1.5m with planning permission for a three-storey, five bedroom home.

Neil has planning for a 6,000 sq ft home plus a large garage.

“We got consent to demolish the old farm buildings which had been used for storing traction engines & hadn’t been in agricultural use for 25 years. The views are amazing and up to 10 acres of land can be included,” he says.

“We’re looking to sell the site for a self-build and I feel it’s a unique opportunity in such a special location.”

Historically, Commercial Development Projects has renovated warehouses, industrial buildings, retail parks and high street retail units. In recent years, it has shifted to residential projects, working across the country.

"Since the high street has been on the decline, we’ve been looking at alternative projects and we found a few openings in the residential market,” he says.

"We’ve converted a couple of pubs into houses and we’re converting a mill into apartments.

"We’ve been very choosy about where we’ve gone and what we’ve done but this one at Wike is very special."

He adds: “I was saying to the builders just now that they’ve turned a pigsty into a palace.”