Goole was ignored and derided by outsiders but it is now Yorkshire's most up and coming town and here's why

He knew the place, its people and its potential and it was clear that it was crying out for new builds as there had been no substantial development there for years.

He also recognised that it was all set to be one of Yorkshire’s most up-and-coming towns.

At the same time, a well-known national housing developer was asked if it wanted to share the site with Beal. The answer was a rather snooty and categoric: “We are not going to Goole”.

The new Greenways development in Goole by Beal Homes

It’s a decision that has no doubt been regretted and clearly lacked foresight as the town’s potential was already writ large with job creation set to boom at the Goole 36 Enterprise zone just off Junction 36 of the M62, which was already home to a Tesco distribution centre and glass manufacturer Guardian Industries.

Freeport Tax Site Status was also in the offing for the Humber region and was granted in 2021 covering 600 hectares of land with almost 200 hectares of it in Goole, which meant a golden opportunity to attract more businesses, jobs and homebuyers as Freeports have enticing benefits including relief from stamp duty, business rates and National Insurance contributions for the first three years of being operational.

Meanwhile, Siemens was planning a rail manufacturing facility in the town with up to 700 jobs. It is now operational and set to produce 80 percent of trains for London Underground’s Piccadilly line among other commissions.

Chemicals company Croda was also about to create a worldwide distribution hub in Goole, which is now up and running and more recently Finnish firm Metsa Tissue has announced a UK base at Goole’s freeport.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan during his visit to the Siemens Mobility factory in Goole, which will manufacture 94 new tube trains for London Underground to replace the 1970s-built Piccadilly line fleet from 2025. Picture date: Monday March 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story INDUSTRY Tube. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

All the above were impressed by the town’s access to water, rail and road links. Along with proximity to motorways, the town has a railway station and is the UK’s most inland port by the River Ouse, which flows to the North Sea.

Add to that the Town Deal, which included funds and plans to help regenerate the town centre and potential screamed its name loud and clear.

While Richard Beal was shocked at the national developer’s rejection of Goole, he took it as a win and says: “I just thought great, we’ll have the site all to ourselves then.”

Work on the 73-acre plot named The Greenways began in 2020 with a target of building 806 homes, including semi-detached and detached, which were lacking in a town dominated by terraced properties.

Richard Beal of Beal Homes at the company's headquarters

So far 206 homes have been constructed and quickly snapped up. “We are a quarter of the way through the project with another eight to ten years to go and it’s been really popular, not least because there is a pent up demand for new homes,” says Richard.

“People who live in Goole are proud of Goole and they want to stay here. Add to that increasing number of people who now work here and the market for our properties is buoyant.”

Beal, which is investing more than £200m in the development, has just opened a new Show Village at Greenways with four homes that will have a 31 per cent reduction in carbon and lower running costs.

While Goole has been dubbed “the town in the middle of nowhere”, Richard points out that part of its appeal is great connectivity to a wide range of places, including York, Hull, Leeds and Doncaster, which is also a draw for businesses and home buyers.

A detached house on the Greenways development

Natalie O’Brien grew up in Goole and bought her first home on Greenways three years ago and has since upgraded to a four bedroom detached house she bought with her partner.

She says: “I work in Manchester and so it’s easy for me to get onto the M62 and I can be in Manchester in an hour and 20 minutes on a good day.

“Goole is a great location and a lovely place to live. We have easy access to countryside and Siemens have built a lovely cafe opposite the nature reserve. "We are also seeing new shops open up including Aldi.”

Natalie adds that the businesses based in Goole are attracting workers from the south who are impressed by the town, its new housing and the house prices.

That good quality new homes in the right place can make a positive difference to an area is now clear.

More residents equals more footfall and spending in the town centre plus more pupils for the schools, all rated Good.

Councillor Anne Handley, Goole ward councillor and chair of East Riding of Yorkshire County Council, who officially opened Beal’s new Show Village says: “I’ve watched The Greenways grow and am really proud to see it. It’s outstanding and supports all the investment we have going on in the town”

She adds that the housing and new jobs have created a feel good factor in what was known as “the town in the middle of nowhere”.

It is now well and truly on the map and those who have moved there love it.

“The people of Goole make it,” says Anne. “They are warm and friendly and the community here is second to none.”