Gorgeous and reasonably priced home for sale with land and stables in a sought after Yorkshire Wolds village
The property, on the market with Hunters for offers over £495,000, sits on a generous plot, made up of approximately one acre of mature gardens and paddock.
The estate agent describes it as an “equestrian lover’s dream” that could save on livery fees. The house also has a detached double garage with potential for conversion into an annexe, a double stable block and a store room.
Inside the cottage there is an entrance hall, downstairs WC, a living room, second reception room, an open plan kitchen/family room and a utility room. Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms and a bathroom. Contact Hunters Beverley for further details. www.hunters.com. Tel: 01482 861411.
