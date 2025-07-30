The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For almost three decades, this imposing property belonged to Stan Barstow, an author, playwright and scriptwriter best-known for the novel A Kind of Loving, part of the ‘kitchen sink’ wave of post-war British working-class writing, adapted into a 1962 film starring the late Alan Bates as factory draughtsman, Vic Brown.

Goring House’s own story tells of immense social change too. According to local historian Stephen Wilson, it is “virtually all that remains of an ambitious project at the end of the 19th century to develop part of Ossett Common as a ‘Little Harrogate’

Alas, at Ossett Common, surrounded as it was by heavy industry, including coal-mining, this was not to be. Goring House was intended as the first property of a whole new suburb of grand ‘gentlemen’s residences’. To this day, it stands as the only one to ever be completed.

Goring House in Ossett. Picture supplied by Dacre, Son & Hartley

The villa, standing in avenues of lime trees, passed through the ownership of a series of local business families, including the Butterworths, which made athletic, cricket and lawn tennis goods.

At one point, it’s believed to have been divided into flats, but for 26 years, the four-bedroomed property belonged to Stan Barstow.

He lived here with his wife Connie from 1961 to 1987, bringing up a son and daughter, before selling to current owner, 73-year-old Tim Saward, who owned an events company before retirement. He’s now downsizing and Goring House is on the market for a guide price of £650,000.

“I’d never heard of him [Barstow] until we moved here,” says Bradford-born Tim. “Very, very occasionally, we have had people coming and asking about him, but usually it’s through people like the local history society.”

The ground floor of Goring House includes two reception rooms, dining kitchen, utility room and guest WC. Picture supplied by Dacre, Son & Hartley

Tim and his ex-wife raised their own three children at Goring House – he remembers the capacious cellars, formerly staff quarters, being used for teenage discos – but now it’s just him and Basil, his 11-year-old Cocker spaniel: “He rules the roost and I just lodge in his house.”

As well as a lounge, there’s a snug/study and a generous dining kitchen, plus separate utility room and downstairs WC. “Goring Park Avenue is a substantial detached period home that enjoys plenty of character and appeal,” says Gavin Townsend from Dacre, Son & Hartley in Morley. “It would make a fabulous family home.”

Tim has enjoyed keeping Goring House in true Victorian style, preserving what’s believed to be the original marble fireplace in the lounge. He’s also added a grand chandelier to the metre-wide ceiling rose, and stripped back internal doors, which had been boarded over, to reveal their period charm. Until his ownership, all the windows except the main bays have been replaced, and the Yorkshire slate roof well-maintained. He also built a double garage.

“Goring House certainly can tell some stories, that’s true,” Tim says. “I hope a family will move in now and create their own.”