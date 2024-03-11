Grange Hall and Cottage: Look inside Yorkshire's historic country house and cottage that are on sale as a whole for the first time in over 150 years

Yorkshire-based Grange Hall and Grange Hall Cottage are being sold together for the first time in over 150 years - take a look inside the property.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 11th Mar 2024, 15:40 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 16:10 GMT

The Grade II listed Grange Hall is located just outside of the scenic village of Kildwick and dates back to the mid-1300s.

It was originally built as a monastic grange for the monks of Bolton Abbey and has since been carefully restored and refurbished by property developers, Cromwellian parliamentary officials and local farmers.

The Hall and Cottage have previously hosted 14th century monks and 17th century Puritans. The present owners have maintained its historic integrity while at the same time giving it a modern flair.

Both properties are being sold as a whole for the first time in more than a century and they include fascinating historic details, many of which have been featured in Pevsner’s Architectural Guides. The two-part property is on sale for £1,350,000 and listed by Leightons Estate Agency.

The Great Room in Grange Hall includes a door to the salt cupboard which dates back to when the Hall was first extended after the dissolution of the monasteries in the mid-16th century.

1. Grange Hall and Cottage

The Great Room in Grange Hall includes a door to the salt cupboard which dates back to when the Hall was first extended after the dissolution of the monasteries in the mid-16th century. Photo: Leightons Estate Agency

Photo Sales
The dining room in Grange Hall.

2. Grange Hall and Cottage

The dining room in Grange Hall. Photo: Leightons Estate Agency

Photo Sales
The living room in Grange Hall.

3. Grange Hall and Cottage

The living room in Grange Hall. Photo: Leightons Estate Agency

Photo Sales
The kitchen in Grange Hall.

4. Grange Hall and Cottage

The kitchen in Grange Hall. Photo: Leightons Estate Agency

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireBolton AbbeyGrade II

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.