The Grade II listed Grange Hall is located just outside of the scenic village of Kildwick and dates back to the mid-1300s.

It was originally built as a monastic grange for the monks of Bolton Abbey and has since been carefully restored and refurbished by property developers, Cromwellian parliamentary officials and local farmers.

The Hall and Cottage have previously hosted 14th century monks and 17th century Puritans. The present owners have maintained its historic integrity while at the same time giving it a modern flair.

Both properties are being sold as a whole for the first time in more than a century and they include fascinating historic details, many of which have been featured in Pevsner’s Architectural Guides. The two-part property is on sale for £1,350,000 and listed by Leightons Estate Agency.

