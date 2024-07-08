Fabulous homes, churches and a neurological centre were among the winners of the 2024 York Design Awards, which recognises the city’s most impressive new architecture.

The awards were announced at the York St John Creative Centre during the annual presentation evening with 24 Hob Moor Terrace designed by architects Phil Bixby and Caroline Lewis of Constructive Individuals, winning the prestigious Lord Mayor’s Award, the sustainability award and the residential award.

The project took on the transformation of a neglected Victorian terraced house turning it into a sustainable family home and workspace. It combines the structural aspects of the previous Victorian dwelling with sustainable elements such as a wildflower meadow and electricity generating photo voltaic solar panels.

Number 81, Burton Stone Lane, designed by architect David Morland of Carve Architecture and constructed by Mark Thompson, won the small project award for the renovation and creation of a more spacious layout downstairs with new distinct spaces. These were achieved through the three stepping protruding forms connected to the original house.

Oak Farm, Dunnington

Heworth House was awarded the young people’s award for its six luxury apartments. The refurbishments, designed by Brierley Groom architects, honour the legacy of Heworth House, a former church that dates to 1865. The transformation not only stands as a testament to Victorian craftsmanship but also conservation and renovation.

Oak Farm, Dunnington, designed by architect Mark Stothard of Vincent and Partners, won a residential award for the conversion of an agricultural building into a family home. The redevelopment, carried out by builder Clive Scotter, incorporated the old barn structure into the new design.

The Church of All Saints received the John Shannon Conservation Award and the Press People’s Choice Award. Renowned for its ‘Pricke of the Conscience’ window, which has now been preserved using an environmental protective glaze to avoid the need for future re-leading. Work on the church was part of the push for York to be listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site. The architect was Christopher Cotton and the builder was Keith Barley.

The Wonderlab and Brainkind Neurological Centre were both awarded non-residential awards this year. Brainkind Neurological Centre, designed by architect Adrian Kelly, is a £23.8million project, focuses on function and well-being for those being supported, their family and friends, visitors and staff.

Heworth House

Wonderlab, designed by Jose Estevez de Matos, is an integral part of the National Railway Museum transformation, is a gallery that embodies the vision to inspire futures. Offering inter-generational appeal with a specific focus on 7-14-year-olds, it is an interactive “engineering playground”. The builder was Gordon Paton.

The Derwent P Block student accommodation, designed by architect Steven Bell, won the John Shannon Conservation Award. The original building was one of the first of its kind in the 1960s and its refurbishment of the student halls was meticulously planned. The builder was Lindum Group and the renovation created a relaxed, homely environment for the students to live in.