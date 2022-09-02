Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The period features in the impressive semi-detached property were also a selling point, as was the location, which is tucked away in a popular small town in easy striking distance of Leeds city centre.

However, some things are not future proof, including a family’s wants and needs, which are now radically different to those in the 19th century.

“We bought the house in 2018 and the previous owners had lived here for 35 years,” says Kate.

The house with the glazed link to the new extension and the new main entrance

“The house is in a great spot. It is built on a hill so there are long-range views over Leeds and Bradford and it is set in the middle of its grounds, which include a field.

“We loved it as soon as we saw it and it had been really well looked after but it was just too old fashioned for our tastes.”

A major update to make the property fit for 21st century living was a must and a top priority was replacing the white rendered, single-storey kitchen extension with something more user-friendly and stylish.

After inviting architects to submit ideas, Gagarin Studio, based in Halifax, came up with the winning design.

The new extension accessed via a glazed link to the main house

“We had thought of some ideas of our own but Gagarin blew those out of the water with features we had never even considered,” says Kate.

Architect Gayle Appleyard, co-founder of Gagarin Studio, says: “The house has undergone a complete transformation and is now a light-filled, modern, characterful home for Kate, Ross and their children.

“The design approach was to restore key elements of the historic building, strip it back to reveal more of the original character of the Victorian property and bring new contemporary, sustainable additions that reflect the context and proportions of the original build.”

The remodelling of the interiors, including altering the stairwell, has helped create new connections between floor levels and spaces, along with long vistas and framed views that bring unexpected, uplifting moments of pleasure.

The kitchen extension with double-height ceiling plus cabinetry by Wood and Wire and pendant light by Muuto

Gayle adds: “The main elevation of the house had originally been oriented towards the lawned garden, with an unsatisfactory entrance at the back, so a key strategy was to re-orientate it and establish the entrance through a new cobbled courtyard with a loggia.

“There are also high-level glazed lanterns that bring lots of light into the interior spaces and provide a dramatic point of arrival.”

One of the highlights of the new-look home is the kitchen/day room. The old extension made way for a contemporary, zinc-clad single-storey building with a double-height ceiling, all designed to mirror the adjacent gabled roofs and dark gritstone of the main house.

The kitchen also connects to the children’s play area, the kitchen garden and the sun terrace via large pocket doors.

A corner of the sitting room with views over the grounds

“I love the kitchen. It’s practical and it feels lovely, almost like you are in a church, thanks to that open ceiling,” says Kate.

Another stand-out addition is on the first floor of the property, where one of the five bedrooms was lost to create a fabulous main bedroom with dressing room, ensuite and balcony. Outside, the garage was turned into a gym.

“The materials used in the redesign are sustainable with good quality finishes and include encaustic tiles, timber, metalwork and stone that add warmth and character and will stand the test of time,” says Gayle.

There was also a focus on using the best Yorkshire based suppliers and tradespeople, including Bradford Roofing, Kingham Construction and York-Clean linesClbased glazing company Gresson, which paid off as the project was undertaken during the pandemic and all those involved rallied to deliver goods and services during a testing time.

Hebden Bridge-based Wood & Wire worked with Gagarin and Kate and Ross to design kitchen cabinetry in navy blue Valchromat with brass handles from Leeds-based Dowsing and Reynolds.

The pendant lights are from Muuto and chairs around the white island are from Swedish company By Crea.

More storage space for the children's toys

Wood and Wire also made bespoke furniture for other rooms in the home and for the annexe, which at the moment is home to a Ukrainian family after the Morans gave them sanctuary.

“Our previous house was smaller and very different to this one so we didn’t bring much with us in the way of furniture and furnishings.

“We more or less started again so it was really helpful having Gayle here to give us a second opinion on the interiors,” says Kate, who wanted clean lines and nothing chintzy.

Apart from the hall, bathrooms and utility room, which are tiled, the flooring is mostly wood and the walls are mainly in Farrow & Ball colours.

Furniture and accessories are a mix of the bespoke items made by Wood and Wire, along with other pieces from Made.com, Maison du Monde, Bombinate and Hay, plus an old piano from Facebook Marketplace.

Artwork is being slowly added and includes prints by David Hockney and Matisse, which also featured in Kate’s childhood home.

She says: “Apart from a little bit of the garden and adding more artwork, we have done all we wanted to do to the house. We love it and there is no doubt that this is now our forever home.”

Pictures by Andrew Wall and Sarah Mason.

Find more pictures of the house on Kate’s Instagram account @thevictorianvillla. Useful contacts: Gagarin Studio Architects, www.gagarinstudio.co.uk; Wood and Wire, www.woodandwire.co.uk.

Herringbone flooring in the sitting room with storage drawers and plinth by Wood & Wire, topped with a contemporary gas fire