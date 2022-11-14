When architect John Black designed his own home at Beaumont Park, Huddersfield, in 1965, he took his inspiration from his hero Frank Lloyd Wright (1867-1949) whose work was considered remarkable and avant garde at the time of inception and remains so even now. Lloyd Wright designed buildings, which include the magnificent Fallingwater in Pennsylvania and many one-off homes, are worshipped as examples of his genius and his determination to make a positive difference to those living and working in the properties.

John Black’s house was also a success and radically different to the standard design homes around it and that was noted by Ranjit Singh. An architect, Ranjit first spotted the contemporary home when helping in his father’s taxi driving business and was very impressed.

“When it came on the market 20 years ago, I jumped at the chance to buy it,” he says.

Ranjit has put his own mark on the building, almost doubling its size while updating the interiors, retaining mid-century features, along with bringing in more natural light and creating sensational views. The quality of the design and build won him a coveted regional LABC award.

The house has been extended to create a large family home with an annexe in the grounds

The kitchen is now contemporary with Miele appliances and the sitting room boasts three sets of French doors bringing in natural light and views as well as providing access to the rear garden, though the main focal point of the room is a Dru Diablo log effect stove.

A detached annexe/studio is also his legacy, which can be used as an office or as additional accommodation as it has its own kitchen and bathroom.

There’s also a new carport and electric gates and bags of additional character, including a contemporary coffered ceiling made from beams Ranjit upcycled from the remnants of the old garage.

“I’ve been very hands-on as I can do most things, including plumbing and electrics, and that has really helped my designs over the years because I understand exactly how these things work,” he says.

The interiors space has been designed to work for families

He and his wife are selling now their children are grown-up but they will miss the house and its magnificent views, which stretch across Castle Hill and over to the Emley Moor mast.

“We have enjoyed living here. It’s a lovely area with the park just across the road but it’s time to downsize a little,” says Ranjit.

The house is on the market with Simon Blyth for £850,000 and it has well proportioned and flexible split-level living space which includes an entrance vestibule, inner hallway, a snug, living room, dining area, garden room, office, bedroom and downstairs w.c..

On the upper ground floor, there is a sitting room at garden level and a breakfast kitchen. On the first floor, there are four bedrooms, two with ensuite bathrooms, plus there is a family bathroom.

The contemporary kitchen

Outside, there are large gardens and the spacious studio/annexe. The property has electric gates and a block paved driveway and there are two carports providing off-road parking for four to five cars.

For further detals contact Simon Blyth estate agents, tel: 01484 651878, www.simonblyth.co.uk

A sitting room with coffered ceiling and stove

One of the reception rooms with views onto the garden

One of the bedrooms with extensive views

Ranjit used what was dead space to create an office with sensational views

