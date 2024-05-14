Home for sale in the Yorkshire Dales is in a truly glorious location with long range views

While the property is secluded, it is also within quick and easy reach of the nearby chocolate box villages of Carleton and Melmerby, while Middleham with its wealth of amenities is just a four-and-a-half mile drive away.

Jim Lumb and his wife bought the property in 2010 after falling for its many charms and he says: “It was the first time the house had been on the open market. It is in a unique location with stunning views down the length of Coverdale and a large garden plus 4.6 acres of pasture land on the edge of woodland, where there is an abundance of wildlife, including curlews, partridge, pheasants and red kites.”

The house was in need of work when the Lumbs got the keys and they set about a comprehensive renovation, which included a new roof, replumbing and rewiring.

Swidney Lodge

“We also replaced most of the windows and doors but we made sure that they were in keeping with the style of the property,” says Jim.

The interiors have been carefully thought through by Mrs Lund and her daughter and while all the mod cons are now installed, the room styling is just right and references the property’s historic roots.

Selling will be a wrench but the Lunds are taking a pragmatic approach and Jim says: “We have really enjoyed living here but we are selling to downsize now that we are getting older.”

Swidney Lodge is a detached long house approached by a private double driveway with ample parking.

A beautiful reception room

The property has a porch, a reception hall with a stone-flagged floor and a utility/boiler room with a cloakroom.

The western wing of the house has a formal dining room, while the adjacent, light-filled drawing room has stunning views.

The kitchen has underfloor heating, bespoke,solid wooden units, a pantry, an electric Rangemaster cooker and space for a dining table.

In the eastern wing of the property is an inner hall, a utility room and parlour/snug with a multi-fuel stove. On the first floor, there are five double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The formal dining room

Outside, the property has large gardens and grounds. The lawn leads down to Griff Mill beck and this provides a peaceful and private area surrounded by trees where there is a stone-built bothy, previously used as a game larder and for storage.

There is also a large single garage with workshop and an open bay single garage. A second workshop with electricity could be made into a hobby room or home office.

The orchard and woodland with a greenhouse is ideal for chickens. The 4.6 acre grass paddock would be suitable for a horse or grazing sheep.

The Lunds also have a shepherd’s hut. The hut could be available by separate negotiation.