House for sale with a holiday let in a pretty and tranquil North Yorkshire hamlet

Built in 1897 and extended in 1993, this property has a hallway, kitchen, a living room with doors on the rear garden, a sitting room with wood-burning stove, a guest cloakroom, utility room and a sun room.

On the first floor, there are four bedrooms and a bathroom and outside there is a south-facing rear garden with fruit trees, vegetable plot and patio area.

Diamond Den is a self-contained studio annexe witha parking space and garden area. It has run as a successful holiday let/Airbnb property.

Butterwick is a rural hamlet near Barton-le-Street and Brawby and is just seven miles from Malton. The property is for sale for £550,000 with Willow Green estate agents, Malton.

