House for sale with a holiday let in a pretty and tranquil North Yorkshire hamlet

Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale
Published 14th Jun 2024, 05:00 BST
Diamond Cottage is a lovely Victorian home that comes with Diamond Den, an income-generating holiday let.The property is in a tranquil setting with pretty cottage gardens to the front and a good sized, south-facing rear garden.

Built in 1897 and extended in 1993, this property has a hallway, kitchen, a living room with doors on the rear garden, a sitting room with wood-burning stove, a guest cloakroom, utility room and a sun room.

On the first floor, there are four bedrooms and a bathroom and outside there is a south-facing rear garden with fruit trees, vegetable plot and patio area.

Diamond Den is a self-contained studio annexe witha parking space and garden area. It has run as a successful holiday let/Airbnb property.

Butterwick is a rural hamlet near Barton-le-Street and Brawby and is just seven miles from Malton. The property is for sale for £550,000 with Willow Green estate agents, Malton.

The house is in the pretty hamlet of Butterwick, which is in easy reach of Malton and Pickering

1. Home in a hamlet

The house is in the pretty hamlet of Butterwick, which is in easy reach of Malton and Pickering Photo: Willow Green

Photo Sales
The open plan living area with a cosy stove and plenty of plants

2. Green and pleasant

The open plan living area with a cosy stove and plenty of plants Photo: Willow Green

Photo Sales
The dining table with plenty of room for all

3. Please be seated

The dining table with plenty of room for all Photo: Willow Green

Photo Sales
The kitchen has plenty of space for keen cooks

4. What's cooking?

The kitchen has plenty of space for keen cooks Photo: Willow Green

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:North YorkshireVictorianAirbnbMalton