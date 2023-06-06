Harrogate was named among the happiest places to live in the UK last year and we have also found that this spa town is home to many affordable properties for first time buyers.

Harrogate is a tourist destination for its visitor attractions such as RHS Harlow Carr gardens, popular tea rooms Betty’s and the Turkish Baths. The town is also popular for its close proximity to the Yorkshire Dales and The Stray.

For three years in a row, polls voted the town as the happiest place to live in Britain from 2013 to 2015, whilst last year it was named sixth happiest place to live in the UK in a survey produced by Rightmove. Harrogate has a strong and varied economy and various events at the conference centre, the third largest fully integrated conference and exhibition centre in the country due to its conference facilities, attracted 300,000 visitors to Harrogate in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate brings in more than £150 million to the local economy every year and attracts in excess of 350,000 business visitors yearly. With local attractions such as the Great Yorkshire Showground, Betty’s and the variety of shops, cafes and restaurants, this town is popular for people looking to buy a house and with prices ranging from £195,000 to £240,000, it is also the ideal location for first time buyers.

Bettys in Harrogate. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Houses for sale in Harrogate ideal for first time buyers

Chatsworth Place, Harrogate

Type: Terraced

Price: £240,000

Walking distance to Betty’s: 15 minutes

Walking distance to Turkish Baths: 12 minutes

Features: It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious separate dining room and kitchen, renovation potential, on street parking and a lounge.

Providence Terrace, Harrogate

Type: Terraced

Price: £240,000

Walking distance to Betty’s: 12 minutes

Walking distance to Turkish Baths: 10 minutes

Features: Two bedrooms, one bathroom, a sitting room, dining room, kitchen with modern fitted units, an oven and a gas hob as well as plenty of space for appliances and a forecourt garden.

Mayfield Terrace, Harrogate

Type: End terrace

Price: £235,000

Walking distance to Betty’s: 11 minutes

Walking distance to Turkish Baths: Nine minutes

Features: Two bedrooms, one bathroom, double glazing and central heating, courtyard garden, off street parking and close to the town centre.

Chatsworth Place, Harrogate, HG1 5HR

Type: Terraced

Price: £230,000

Walking distance to Betty’s: 15 minutes

Walking distance to Turkish Baths: 12 minutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Features: Three double bedrooms, a modern bathroom, spacious lounge, utility room, modern kitchen, front and rear courtyard and a ground floor speaker system.

Regent Terrace, Harrogate

Type: Terraced

Price: £220,000

Walking distance to Betty’s: 16 minutes

Walking distance to Turkish Baths: 16 minutes

Features: Two double bedrooms, a modern bathroom and kitchen, utility room and porch, a private landscaped rear garden and close to shops and transport links.

Mornington Terrace, Mornington Mews, HG1

Type: Mews

Price: £195,000

Walking distance to Betty’s: 14 minutes

Walking distance to Turkish Baths: 14 minutes