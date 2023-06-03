The village Haworth in the Bradford district is famous for its links with the Bronte sisters and the preserved heritage Keighley and Worth Valley Railway - these houses on the market are just a short distance from two tourist attractions.

The first settlement in Haworth was originally mentioned in 1209 and it was first recorded as ‘Haworth’ on a 1771 map. In 1819, local parish priest Patrick Bronte moved into the area in 1850 along with his family, including his daughters Charlotte, Emily and Anne.

A large part of the village’s tourism status comes from its connection with the Bronte sisters as well as the heritage railway and collection of charming independent businesses, cafes, hotels and pubs, including the Black Bull, where Branwell Bronte frequented. Haworth is commonly referred to as Bronte Country and is close to the major cities of Bradford and Leeds.

Haworth was granted Fairtrade Village status in November 2022. Fortunately, there are plenty of houses for sale that are walking distance from the Bronte home.

Haworth Main Street during the 1940's Weekend in Haworth. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Houses for sale in Haworth - a short walk away from the Bronte Parsonage Museum

Mytholmes Lane

Type: Terraced

Price: £220,000

Bronte Parsonage Museum (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Walking distance to Bronte Parsonage Museum: 15 minutes

Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: 10 minutes

Features: This four-bedroom house has one bathroom, a reception room, dining kitchen, play room, conservatory, gas fired heating, UPVC double glazing and off street parking.

The Old Drill Hall, Minnie Street

Centre of Haworth (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Type: Terraced

Price: £320,000

Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 11 minutes

Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: Seven minutes

An overview of Haworth (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Features: The three-bedroom new build home has two bathrooms, choice of kitchens including integrated appliances, gas underfloor heating to the ground floor, engineered oak flooring and carpets included, large bifold doors to the garden, laufen sanitary ware with complimentary tiling, two private allocated parking spaces, a security alarm system and close to the famous cobbled street and central park.

Ivy Bank Lane

Type: Detached

Price: £299,995

Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 13 minutes

Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: Six minutes

Features: This house has three bedrooms including a master en-suite, two bathrooms, spacious dining kitchen and a good sized drive and rear garden.

River View

Type: Town House

Price: £290,000

Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 17 minutes

Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: Six minutes

Features: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, EPC Rating is B, a well presented and modern structure, driveway and integral garage, enclosed rear garden and close to plenty of amenities and attractions.

Ashmount Mews

Type: Semi detached

Price: £275,000

Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: Seven minutes

Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: Nine minutes

Features: Four bedrooms including a master en-suite, two bathrooms, modern outlook, parking and single garage and a cul-de-sac location with an EPC Rating of C.

Apsley Street

Type: End of terrace

Price: £265,000

Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 16 minutes

Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: Two minutes

Features: Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a rear garden, spacious, rear entrance door, kitchen, entrance hallway, lounge and dining kitchen.

Mytholmes Terrace

Type: Terraced

Price: £220,000

Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 15 minutes

Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: 10 minutes

Features: Four bedrooms, one bathroom, reception room, dining kitchen, play room, conservatory, gas fired heating, UPVC double glazing and off street parking.

Woodlands Rise

Type: Semi detached

Price: £169,995

Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 14 minutes

Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: 12 minutes

Features: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, front and rear gardens and country views.

Aire Street

Type: Terraced

Price: £155,000

Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 16 minutes

Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: Two minutes

Features: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, close to amenities, gas central heating and majority double glazing.

Bridgehouse Lane

Type: Cottage

Price: £154,950

Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 11 minutes

Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: Five minutes

Features: Two bedrooms, one bathroom, characterful, dining kitchen, modern bathroom and log burner.

Sun Street

Type: Terraced

Price: £144,950

Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 12 minutes

Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: 10 minutes

Features: Two bedrooms, one bathroom, spacious terrace cottage, sizeable rear garden and close to amenities and attractions.

Victoria Road

Type: Terraced

Price: £135,000

Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 16 minutes

Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: Three minutes