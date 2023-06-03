The first settlement in Haworth was originally mentioned in 1209 and it was first recorded as ‘Haworth’ on a 1771 map. In 1819, local parish priest Patrick Bronte moved into the area in 1850 along with his family, including his daughters Charlotte, Emily and Anne.
A large part of the village’s tourism status comes from its connection with the Bronte sisters as well as the heritage railway and collection of charming independent businesses, cafes, hotels and pubs, including the Black Bull, where Branwell Bronte frequented. Haworth is commonly referred to as Bronte Country and is close to the major cities of Bradford and Leeds.
Haworth was granted Fairtrade Village status in November 2022. Fortunately, there are plenty of houses for sale that are walking distance from the Bronte home.
Houses for sale in Haworth - a short walk away from the Bronte Parsonage Museum
Mytholmes Lane
Type: Terraced
Price: £220,000
Walking distance to Bronte Parsonage Museum: 15 minutes
Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: 10 minutes
Features: This four-bedroom house has one bathroom, a reception room, dining kitchen, play room, conservatory, gas fired heating, UPVC double glazing and off street parking.
The Old Drill Hall, Minnie Street
Type: Terraced
Price: £320,000
Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 11 minutes
Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: Seven minutes
Features: The three-bedroom new build home has two bathrooms, choice of kitchens including integrated appliances, gas underfloor heating to the ground floor, engineered oak flooring and carpets included, large bifold doors to the garden, laufen sanitary ware with complimentary tiling, two private allocated parking spaces, a security alarm system and close to the famous cobbled street and central park.
Ivy Bank Lane
Type: Detached
Price: £299,995
Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 13 minutes
Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: Six minutes
Features: This house has three bedrooms including a master en-suite, two bathrooms, spacious dining kitchen and a good sized drive and rear garden.
River View
Type: Town House
Price: £290,000
Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 17 minutes
Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: Six minutes
Features: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, EPC Rating is B, a well presented and modern structure, driveway and integral garage, enclosed rear garden and close to plenty of amenities and attractions.
Ashmount Mews
Type: Semi detached
Price: £275,000
Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: Seven minutes
Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: Nine minutes
Features: Four bedrooms including a master en-suite, two bathrooms, modern outlook, parking and single garage and a cul-de-sac location with an EPC Rating of C.
Apsley Street
Type: End of terrace
Price: £265,000
Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 16 minutes
Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: Two minutes
Features: Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a rear garden, spacious, rear entrance door, kitchen, entrance hallway, lounge and dining kitchen.
Mytholmes Terrace
Type: Terraced
Price: £220,000
Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 15 minutes
Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: 10 minutes
Features: Four bedrooms, one bathroom, reception room, dining kitchen, play room, conservatory, gas fired heating, UPVC double glazing and off street parking.
Woodlands Rise
Type: Semi detached
Price: £169,995
Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 14 minutes
Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: 12 minutes
Features: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, front and rear gardens and country views.
Aire Street
Type: Terraced
Price: £155,000
Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 16 minutes
Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: Two minutes
Features: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, close to amenities, gas central heating and majority double glazing.
Bridgehouse Lane
Type: Cottage
Price: £154,950
Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 11 minutes
Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: Five minutes
Features: Two bedrooms, one bathroom, characterful, dining kitchen, modern bathroom and log burner.
Sun Street
Type: Terraced
Price: £144,950
Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 12 minutes
Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: 10 minutes
Features: Two bedrooms, one bathroom, spacious terrace cottage, sizeable rear garden and close to amenities and attractions.
Victoria Road
Type: Terraced
Price: £135,000
Walking distance from Bronte Parsonage Museum: 16 minutes
Walking distance to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway: Three minutes
Features: Two bedrooms, one bathroom, sitting room, kitchen, basement store cellars, gas fired heating, double glazing, a communal yard, view from the rear and convenient access to local amenities.