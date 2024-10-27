How a rundown farmhouse has been transformed into a luxury holiday let with breathtaking sea views and its own sauna

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perched on a hillside in Sandsend with uninterrupted views of the North East Coast is Sandfield House, the newly renovated luxury farmhouse and holiday let. Everything has been thought of here from the fire pit and sauna in the garden to the pool table in the games room and the stunning orangery.

It is the brainchild of the Hudson family who own and run nearby Sandfield House Caravan Park.

As Guy Hudson explains: “It’s been a successful caravan park for a number of years and it had several unused beautiful buildings that were just being used as stores.

Sandfield House

"The first step was to convert the stable blocks, which in turn freed up the farmhouse – which had been their family home – for conversion. The first property redeveloped was the Cutting Shed which is now a one bedroom studio – but we are most proud of Sandfield House."

It took two years from planning to completion overseen by Craig Horrocks the onsite director who has lived and breathed the project from its inception.

"It was a dilapidated five-bedroom farmhouse which we’ve made into four ensuite bedrooms – two with uninterrupted sea views to die for. There’s a huge paved deck and barbecue area, a generous garden with a pond at the bottom with views over the fields at the back where you can often see deer – it is extremely tranquil and has a completely private entrance, separate and secluded car park and driveway.”

They used local builder, Michael Hare from R&M Hare builders to carry out the structural changes which saw the inside of Sandfield House taken back down to scratch.

The fire pit in the stunning garden of Sanfield House

“Michael Hare has done wonders with the space and added a stunning contemporary orangery,” says Guy. “He has taken the outside wall that was into the orangery and put a double-sided log burning fire in there.”

They also turned a staircase around and added Velux balconies to the top floor to make the most of the astonishing views.

"The top floor was a really challenging space,” says Guy. “So we have treated it slightly differently to the rest of the house. It is more of a contemporary loft space and includes a custom built glass shower.”

Architect Chris Durkin from Horsforth was taken on to help with the design. “Being a local company ourselves we like to use local businesses where we can,” says Guy.

The amazing sea view from Sandfield House

Guy’s daughter Taylor, who is experienced in interior design, was in charge of transforming the interiors, a responsibility she took very seriously, especially with the family connection to the property.

“This is definitely the biggest undertaking I have done so far and there were quite a few people involved. I wanted to please everyone and take their opinions into consideration but it was mainly about having a brief and understanding that at the end of the day it is a holiday rental,” explains Taylor.

"I started by putting mood boards together of the whole project and getting everyone’s feedback and then I broke it down into mood boards for each room. Deciding what colours and palettes we liked and then progressively drawing it out from there into an overall theme.

"I do like quite wacky things – I do like a bit of colour here and there but it’s not about my tastes and so I made it more of a neutral pallet with a coastal theme running through it.”

The traditionally designed kitchen at Sandfield House

Taylor was mindful to keep the traditional farmhouse aspects of the property but with some contemporary features.

"In the kitchen for example we have gone for a quite traditional farmhouse kitchen but then in the bathrooms we have definitely gone more contemporary. We’ve worked hard with all the lighting to add moods to each room and keep it cosy. The entire house has a really beautiful feel to it.

"We’ve used lots of natural tones with some blues and green running through,” says Taylor.

She favours Farrow and Ball paints in particular Amonite. “It’s super neutral – it’s not white it has a lovely feel to it and you can use it in any room.” Decorating was done by Richardson Decorators and other Yorkshire tradesmen included, MC Electrical, TA Freeman plumbing, Rohan Woodworking and Harrogate Glass.

Taylor has successfully blended high end and high street with the furnishings. “We’ve gone from Lapicida for the floor tiles throughout the downstairs and Neptune for the art to Topps Tiles, Dunelm and Home Sense. I have put in a quality kitchen as it will last and mix lampshades from places like Ochre with bases from Home Sense and Dunelm – it’s how you style it.”

She likes rugs from Benuta (www.benuta.co.uk) because they come in a range of styles and price points.

Sandfield House has soothing neutral tones throughout and melds high end pieces with high street

"We’ve made sure there is a lot of seating throughout the property. On the first floor we’ve put a mini library with a seating area under the window so that people can look out over the sea while they are reading.”

The Hudsons believe they have created a truly unique space that will appeal to a large family or two families for short breaks or a celebration. It sleep eight but there is the option of renting other properties on the site

“We are trying to make a total guest experience for those special occasions in a super relaxing space,” says Guy who added that people can stay for a minimum of three, four or seven nights. “We are also all about wellbeing. We have the space we can offer a local chef who can come in to cater for those occasions – and we can also offer yoga classes. It would also suit golfing parties as the golf course is nearby. We are also on the Cleveland Way and really close to Whitby with all that has to offer at all times of the year.

"With its own private entrance and the incredible views, we want guests at Sandfield House to feel totally cosseted for those special occasions in a truly tranquil space.”