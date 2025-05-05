The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She had lived in the property from 1980 together with my father, who passed away in 1998. The house was a new build and they furnished it in their own style with a mix of new furniture and pieces inherited from their own parents and grandparents.

It is a house I’ve known then for 45 years and I have many memories of family gatherings there, which have made the property a real home, rather than just bricks and mortar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit led me to think about those memories bound up in our own properties which contribute to making a house into a home. My aunt’s house is certainly not to my taste, yet it exhibits the character and feeling encompassed by her and my father, making it a special place to visit and enjoy.

Ric Blenkharn, architect

She’d poked fun at me several times about her choice of living room carpet, which is a multi-coloured riot, but then sung the virtues of how it hid numerous accidents and spillages over the years.

The house then exudes emotion and memory. I wondered how such feelings and emotion can be brought into our own homes. Is it the choice of furniture and fittings, the layout of space, the position of the house, the aspect, the neighbours? In fact, it’s a mix of all those things.

Treasured memories through purchases made over time. I look around at our own home and see quirky objects and paintings and recall where they came from, which enhances their relevance to making the house a real home for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I went on to think about the many houses we have visited and stayed in over the years, and which of them delivered an emotional response. Two homes in particular stand out, Black H on the Isle of Skye and Pagham Beach House on the Sussex coast.

I realise that they both create a huge emotional response by virtue of their position, but also by the stripped back palette of materials used in their construction and finish. The combination of the two creates a huge welling of positive emotion.

I’d like to feel that the houses I have designed over the years have benefitted from my own journey into the memory of a home, to create spaces that can be enjoyed fully for all inhabitants, both now and in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the celebrated book, The Poetics of Space, the French thinker Gaston Bachelard noted how the buildings we have lived in, particularly during childhood, are where are most enduring memories are found. ‘All our lives’, he wrote, ‘we come back to them in our daydreams’.

There’s also a fascinating exhibition at Tate Modern called, “There’s no place like home”. It’s by the Korean artist Do Ho Suh, where he has created diaphanous houses out of fabric in an attempt to embody the emotional imprints, we make on the places we live.