He has helped many people create their dream home after persuading planning officers to embrace modern architecture, sometimes in landscapes that have not seen change in decades.

He practised what he preached at his own home, The Reading Room in the pretty village of Welburn, close to Castle Howard and in easy reach of the A64.

The Grade II-listed property, now for sale, was built in 1846 and was a dame school before it became the village reading room and later used as a youth club.

The historic Reading Room

By the time Ric and Judith viewed it 25 years ago, after seeing it advertised in The Yorkshire Post, it was in a sorry state surrounded by a jungle of nettles.

“We made enquiries but the estate agent told us it was sold but six months later it came back on the market in the same state,” says Ric, who drew plans to revive the historic exterior and grounds while creating a contemporary interior, which continues to delight and surprise those who see it.

It took nine months to change the existing listed building consent from conversion to a twee cottage to a thoroughly modern and light, open plan home.

Builder Trevor Walton and Edward Green of specialist metal fabricators TWS were onboard and the spectacular result can be seen in the pictures here.

A sitting area

Over the years, the Blenkharns have converted part of a garage into a studio and Ric designed and built his own “shoffice”in the grounds, which has all the hallmarks of his prowess.

Leaving will be a wrench, but says Ric: “We are getting older and so we are looking to move to a small, contemporary house with smaller grounds in a town or city with a railway station, somewhere we can lock up and leave and go travelling in our campervan.”

He and Judith will miss the village when they leave as Welburn, on the doorstep of the Howardian Hills, has a primary school, café/shop, church, village hall and a pub plus lovely walks from the doorstep.

“It’s a great place to live and if we could pick this house up and take it with us we would,” says Judith. “Malton is four miles away, you can get to the coast easily, the Wolds are a 20 minute drive and the moors are half an hour to the East.”

The kitchen area

The Reading Room has an open plan dining/kitchen and sitting room. The kitchen has modern and efficient appliances and two large French windows. There’s also a utility room, wet room and W.C.

The first floor is dedicated to an exceptional bedroom suite with a dressing room and bathroom.

Outside are gardens plus a terrace, the home office, studio and a garage and parking area plus a view towards the Castle Howard Estate.