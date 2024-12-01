How former Yorkshire MP's Grade II listed house was given a 300 year makeover

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What started out as a modest plan to update their Grade II-listed property near Huddersfield turned into a major renovation project for former Scarborough MP John Sykes and his wife Vivien.

But the three-year project that spanned Covid was worth it, says John. “We have given Low House a 300-year makeover which should mean the next few generations shouldn’t need to spend any money on it.”

John is a believer that if a job is worth doing, then it’s worth doing properly and so he enlisted the help of Holmfirth architects ADP who designed and project managed the entire scheme and, after going to tender, appointed Smithson & Littlewood as main contractors and joiners who manufactured and installed the bespoke fitted furniture and windows.

Grade II Listed home to former MP John Sykes in Huddersfield which has been given a 300 years makeover Picture Skywall Photography

“We needed to modernise this important house for today’s needs of the family, but we were very conscious that we didn’t want to change the traditional feel of this important property,” says ADP director and co-owner Natalie Garside. “It wouldn’t have been right to put in say a modern kitchen to this Grade II listed property.”

Low House, which is in the hamlet of Quaker Bottom, in Low Flatts, Huddersfield, was built in 1712 by the leading Quaker at that time. The Sykes bought it in 2006 and knew it was where they wanted to stay and would need to bring it up to date.

“We wanted to put in a new kitchen and sort out the loft conversation but what started as a relatively simple project grew into a massive one as you always find things along the way. We won’t get that money back, but that’s not why you do a project like this,” says John.

A new roof, boiler and heating and wiring system were all needed. All the windows were replaced, which was a challenge as there are a great number of different shapes and sizes, all of which had to be individually manufactured after gaining Listed building consent.

Smithson and Littlewood worked with architects ADP to create bespoke jounery throughout the project including the kitchen and curved unit and table. Picture Skywall Photography

But it wasn’t just the external renovations that needed Listed building consent, everything the architects wanted to do had to have approval.

“We actually approached the listed buildings officer at Kirklees from the beginning so that we could get some steer early on whether what we were doing was acceptable,” says Natalie. “Given the stature and listing of the building, it was imperative that our team consulted with not only the local planning authority but also Historic England. A full historic survey report was completed by a local group, and our team liaised with various parties, to ensure any work and modifications were approved and met with their guidance.”

One of the initial challenges for the architects was to identify which was the front door as the family used a door out on to the courtyard but it meant going through a utility room and kitchen into the rest of the house.

“Internally, we looked at reconfiguring areas of the house, to provide a more natural flow and access to the property, and our interiors team provided concepts, designs and detailed measured drawings for the manufacture of fully bespoke interiors throughout the house, encompassing our clients’ specific needs and requirements,” says Natalie.

The loft conversion has created a gym, shower room, sitting room and Man Cave for John Picture Skywall Photography

“The works involved the careful incorporation of modern technologies, to future proof the house. Underfloor heating was integrated, using materials and a floor build-up, which was approved for the listed building, along with intelligent lighting, automated blinds and a matrix TV system with wi-fi boosters throughout.

“The ground floor circulation wasn’t good, so we created a new entrance hall so that you could go from into the centre of the house without having to go through the kitchen, as well as a new utility room and downstairs toilet.

“Smithson & Littlewood created some storage seating and it created a fitting entrance to this special house.”

The contractor also made the bespoke kitchen, with ADP designing a curved banquet and dining table to mirror a curved internal window.

Smithson and Littlewood created bookshelves in the sitting room Picture by Skywall Photography

The biggest hurdle in the kitchen was flooring. The Sykes wanted to use a porcelain tile that looks like traditional York stone but the planning officers wouldn’t allow that. Once the existing flooring was pulled up to install underfloor heating, it revealed original stone flags which the planners wanted them to retain.

“We managed to convince them that the flags were just not in a condition to be used, although we have kept some in the utility room,” adds Natalie. “They did agree that we could replace them but it had to be Sovereign stone from the quarry at nearby Shepley.”

Another major part of the project was the loft conversation. The result is a gym, office, shower-room and “man cave” for John. “We had to move the staircase and create a new one up to the loft, add the shower room and also create some built- in storage and a desk for John,” says Natalie.

Increased storage was also the name of the game in the master bedroom as well as creating a luxurious ensuite – complete with television at the end of the bath and a dressing room. The lighting design was carried out by Brilliant Lighting.

In the sitting room an unsympathetic fireplace was replaced with something much more in keeping with the period of the property. More bespoke cabinets and shelves were also made for the sitting room. Even the wine cellar has been given a facelift.